David Ortiz's girlfriend Maria Yeribel turns up the glamor in white bodycon dress & Barbie-pink platform heels

On Thursday, legendary hitter David Ortiz's girlfriend, Maria Yeribel, took to Instagram to share a video of herself to her story. She dressed up in a white bodycon dress with Barbie-pink platform heels.

"grateful," Yeribel captioned her Instagram story.

Screenshot of Maria Yeribel's Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/@yeribel17 IG Stories)

Per numerous sources, David Ortiz and Maria Yeribel first made their relationship public after Ortiz's divorce from ex-wife Tiffany had been finalized.

The couple have one child together, a young son named Diego, who is currently around seven months old. Apart from his youngest son, Ortiz has three other children - another son named D'Angelo, and two daughters named Jessica and Alexandra, from his former marriage.

David Ortiz's girlfriend Maria Yeribel posts video as she and her son enjoy their meals together

Ever since Diego was born in July of 2024, the infant has very much been the apple of his mother's eye, featuring quite regularly in Maria Yeribel's stories and posts on Instagram.

On Monday, Yeribel took to Instagram to share a video of the mom-son duo as they enjoyed their meals together. Diego snacked on a dish made of fried potatoes, avocadoes and green oil, while his mother enjoyed a plate of pasta.

"Baby eats fried potatoes with avocado, green oil and parsley. Mama eats pasta 🍝" Maria Yeribel captioned her Instagram post.

Having enjoyed an outstanding major league career, winning a World Series MVP award and three World Series rings, Ortiz called time on his big league playing days in October of 2016. Now, he works as a studio analyst for FOX Sports, still connected to the game he loves.

His son, D'Angelo, is seemingly following in his footsteps, having been drafted by the Boston Red Sox, the team that David Ortiz spent so many years playing for.

