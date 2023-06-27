The FOX Sports MLB crew, featuring Kevin Burkhardt, Alex Rodriguez, David Ortiz and Derek Jeter had an eventful time during the London Series over the weekend.

While the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals provided plenty of excitement on the field, it was an off-field incident that had Ortiz's heart racing.

Ortiz, known affectionately as "Big Papi," had a close call when his prized $100,000 necklace slipped off his neck and fell into a sewer as he walked to dinner with his colleagues.

The necklace disappeared into the depths of a sewer that appeared to have been sealed for centuries.

Fortunately for Ortiz, a hotel employee came to the rescue, recovering the necklace and handing it back to "Big Papi".

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, who was walking behind Ortiz at the time, described the incident and Ortiz's reaction in his newsletter.

"He just saved $100K for me right there. I thought I lost it and then all of a sudden, [I hear] 'Papi, here’s your bling,' and I was like, ‘My man! My man," Ortiz said.

David Ortiz's prank on Derek Jeter during MLB London Series

David Ortiz and Derek Jeter

David Ortiz wasted no time in pranking his new FOX Sports co-star, Derek Jeter, on the latter's first day on the job.

Ortiz and Jeter were once fierce rivals on the baseball field, representing two of the most storied teams in the sport's history, the Red Sox and the Yankees.

Seizing the opportunity to inject some friendly rivalry into the broadcast, Ortiz decided to "gift" Jeter a personalized Red Sox jersey with Jeter's name emblazoned on the back.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX



A 🤣 Big Papi had a special gift for The Captain's studio analyst debut... @derekjeter Red Sox jersey Big Papi had a special gift for The Captain's studio analyst debut...A @derekjeter Red Sox jersey 😂🤣 https://t.co/Doy3UFAxmI

Jeter swiftly tossed the Red Sox jersey off the broadcast desk, garnering laughter from the rest of the crew, including Kevin Burkhardt and Alex Rodriguez.

Ortiz's prank successfully lightened the mood and reminded everyone that some rivalries never truly fade away.

Despite their intense on-field battles, it's clear that Ortiz and Jeter share a mutual respect and have the ability to engage in good-natured banter as colleagues.

