The Houston Astros stayed dominant on the road and so did Yordan Alvarez as he helped his team to a must-win game. The Astros took Game 3 of the AL Championship Series against the Texas Rangers 8-5 in a strong showing from their offense.

Yordan Alvarez has been in hot form throughout the postseason. The Astros slugger with his two RBIs on Wednesday night became the first player this postseason to reach double figures. He went 2-4 on the night and scored once with zero strikeouts.

The Cuban was hit by a pitch early on in the game by starter Max Scherzer. He scored during that frame after a wild pitch by the Rangers pitcher on a bases-loaded situation. Coming into bat in the seventh innings on another bases-loaded situation, the 26-year-old's single to center field drove in two runs for the team who added a cushion to their three-run lead. He achieved another single in the top of the ninth.

The 26-year-old appeared on FOX's post-game show for the game wrap. He joined the elite analyst trio of Alex Rodriguez, Derek Jeter and David Ortiz who quizzed him about the game. Alvarez spoke about how the Astros are able to keep such road momentum, keeping things steady during the postseason and his prowess on the plate.

While the interview concluded, David Ortiz appreciated him on the mic by referencing him as a mini version of himself:

"Baby Papi in the building!"

Yordan Alvarez: Astros' postseason MVP so far

Yordan Alvarez has definitely been the shining light in the Astros' playoff run. He is hitting .407 with 10 RBIs that include six home runs along with two walks and an OPS of 1.615. He already has recorded two multi-homer games and was robbed of another one on Wednesday by Rangers' Leody Taveras.

Alvarez needs to keep performing well if the Astros are to mound a comeback in the series.