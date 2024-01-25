David Robertson Free Agency Update: Rangers showing interest in veteran reliever, per insider

As we inch closer to the new season, David Robertson still sits on the open market. Robertson spent the 2023 season with the New York Mets and Miami Marlins, posting a 3.03 ERA on 62 appearances.

The hard-throwing righty could see his name come off the board soon. MLB insider Jon Heyman states that the defending World Series champs, the Texas Rangers, are showing interest.

The Rangers could use some relief arms for the 2024 season. They lost Aroldis Chapman in free agency after he signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates. They also lost Will Smith, who signed with the Kansas City Royals.

Signing David Robertson would give a boost to the team's bullpen. With players like Josh Hader off the board, Robertson remains one of the top relief pitchers on the open market.

The Rangers are not the only ones interested in David Robertson

The Rangers are not the only team interested in acquiring David Robertson for the 2024 season. The Mets are another team looking to add to the bullpen and have Robertson in their sights.

Robertson appeared in 40 games for the Mets in 2023 before being traded at the deadline. He posted a 2.05 ERA in New York and was used in high-leverage situations.

With Edwin Diaz back in the bullpen after missing the 2023 season due to injury, the Mets could have a great bullpen. This team needs all the help they can get playing in the tough NL East, which includes the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies.

Robertson is a great reliever who will instantly boost the bullpen of whichever team he signs with. With spring training quickly approaching, watch for Robertson's market to heat up. He is one of the top relievers left on the board, and teams are starting to run out of time.

