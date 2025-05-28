Days after Alex Bregman's injury, sportscaster breaks down Rafael Devers' chances of returning at 3B

The Boston Red Sox suffered a major blow last week after All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman exited the game against the Baltimore Orioles due to a quad injury.
The two-time World Series winner is reportedly set to miss two months of action after his latest setback. Bregman's setback has opened a gap at third base in Boston.
With Bregman set to miss several weeks of action, reports have emerged of Rafael Devers, Red Sox's designated third baseman before Bregman arrived in the offseason, being in consideration for the role.
MLB sportscaster Brian Kenny discussed the situation with Ron Darling on the latest episode of "MLBNowShowdown." Darling broke down Devers' chances of returning to third base in the conversation.
"More importantly, this is a team game, and Devers is paid the most money on that ball club," Darling said. "And if you remember this is a talented team and has been a .500 team since the beginning of last season, and maybe because of this kind of dysfunction, there's a reason they're .500.
"Get your glove and get on the field, and it's time to represent not only yourself but also your ball club. This ball club is at a point Breaking Point, but they need someone to step up and be a leader; Devers can provide that."
While Darling urged Devers to take the responsibility, Kenny felt it was an organizational issue. Kenny said:
"It goes back to the organization ultimately. Devers, of course, should have to do it or should just do it on his own, realizing, 'Yeah, I have a responsibility as the highest-paid player on the club.' But also the organization's like, 'This is an issue for us, we got to force this issue one way or another.' You gotta force it."
MLB broadcaster suggested alternative for Red Sox's third base problem
Red Sox manager Alex Cora downplayed talks of moving Rafael Devers back to third base in the wake of Alex Bregman's Injury. The Red Sox have promoted Marcelo Mayer to plug the hole and Ron Darling mentioned another name to tweak the infield in Bregman's absence.
"Mayer is one of their great future players, a shortstop by trade," Darling said. Trevor Story, your shortstop, Mayer can be your shortstop and then Story moves to third base. So maybe Devers is not the answer, maybe moving around your infield is the answer."
Devers is one of the Red Sox's most in-form players, and it'd be interesting to see if Boston tries to move him again, especially after the controversy at the start of the season when he was made the team's designated hitter.