Days after Dave Roberts’ major announcement on Roki Sasaki, Dodgers extend Triple-A stretch following calf injury

Roki Sasaki's return to the Los Angeles Dodgers' pitching rotation will have to wait. The Japanese pitcher is expected to make yet another rehab start in Oklahoma City before the team makes a decision about his role.Saturday marks 30 days since Roki Sasaki was assigned to Triple-A Oklahoma. Pitchers who are sent to minors for rehabilitation usually are brought back to the MLB within a month. Sasaki's case seems to be unique in this regard, as reported by LA Times reporter Jack Harris on X.&quot;Dave Roberts said Roki Sasaki’s next outing will again be in OKC. Sasaki had a “calf situation” in the third inning of his last outing that they want to make sure is OK. If that goes well, Roberts said Sasaki could be ready to return to the MLB roster after,&quot; Harris wrote.This follows coach Dave Roberts being uncertain about where Sasaki would fit into the Dodgers' rotation when ready. He told reporters on Wednesday:“Like I said last week, guys are pitching well as far as starters. So we just got to see where he fits in, and we’ll have that conversation as an organization.”Sasaki has made five appearances with the OKC Comets, where he has a 0-2 record and a 6.75 ERA, after being placed on the Injured List back in May due to a right shoulder injury. The rookie's last start in Oklahoma showed some signs of improvement, as he went scoreless in the first four innings before being chased from the game in the fifth after 90 pitches.Before getting injured, the 23-year-old had made eight starts as part of the starting rotation, where he had a 1-1 record with a 4.72 ERA.Dave Roberts hints at Roki Sasaki's role in Dodgers' rotationWhen Roki Sasaki moved to Los Angeles, they expected him to be a long-term solution to a rotation that was ailing with injuries to stars like Shohei Ohtani, Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow. All three have since returned to the rotation with the team currently replying six starters with Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Clayton Kershaw and Emmet Sheehan.With that in mind, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters on Friday:&quot;I think that Roki is … from my understanding, in a good place to do whatever it is to help the team. [Pitching in relief] would be something that would be completely odd to him, so it would have to be a little bit of a leap of faith on his part, as well.&quot;But I think that he understands how good the starting pitchers are pitching. He just wants to be a part of it. He’s worked really hard to get himself into a position to contribute.&quot;The team will monitor Sasaki's start on Tuesday and likely make a decision from there.