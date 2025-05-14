Days after endorsing Manny Machado's HOF case, MLB insider gives verdict on Jackson Merrill's potential

MLB insider Jon Morosi seems impressed with a couple of the San Diego Padres stars. Last week, Morosi batted for Manny Machado to get elected into the Hall of Fame one day. On Tuesday, Morosi praised Jackson Merrill, one of the best young hitters who finished runner-up in the NL Rookie of the Year race last season.

Merrill is having another impressive season, especially after a one-month layoff due to a hamstring injury. He is hitting .438 along with four home runs and 17 RBIs.

Speaking on MLB Network, Morosi didn’t hold back in his praise for Merrill, calling his long-term upside “Hall of Fame” level.

“The ceiling, legitimately, is that he could be a Hall of Fame player,” Morosi said. “That’s what I see with Jackson Merrill—but that’s the potential.”

Morosi has been particularly impressed with how Merrill has been dealing with left-handed pitching.

“The reality, at the moment, is that what stands out the most to me is his success against left-handed starting pitching as a young left-handed hitter,” he said. “That, to me, speaks volumes.”

Morosi also referenced a key matchup between Jackson Merrill and New York Yankees starter Max Fried. Morosi added:

"You had Jackson Merrill batting cleanup against Max Fried, who has been one of the very best pitchers in the world this year. Simply put, the potential and the achievements of Jackson Merrill are limitless. It is so much fun to watch him in that galaxy of stars with the San Diego Padres this season."

Jon Morosi defends Manny Machado's Hall of Fame case

Before lavishing praise on Padres' young slugger, Jon Morosi stated that Manny Machado deserves a place in Cooperstown. He did so during his appearance on MLB Network last week, whilst making a bold prediction.

"The numbers start adding up... He will be a Hall of Famer," Morosi said.

Manny Machado made his MLB debut in 2012 as a 19-year-old phenom with the Baltimore Orioles. Since then, he’s become a six-time All-Star, a two-time Gold Glove winner, and one of the most durable players of his generation.

As of May 2025, Machado has over 1,700 career hits, more than 300 home runs, over 50 WAR (wins above replacement), and multiple top-5 MVP finishes.

He’s on pace to surpass 2,000 hits before the age of 33, and with a long-term deal in place with San Diego, Manny Machado has the runway to comfortably chase 3,000 hits, 500 home runs, or both.

This should make him a lock for a spot in Cooperstown.

