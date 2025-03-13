Days after getting hit with foul ball in scary Spring Training incident, Mariners broadcaster returns to the booth with cheeky addition

During Seattle Mariners Spring Training, broadcaster Rick Rizzs took a foul ball to the head. It's not often that a ball makes it into the booth, but it's not impossible and it happened on Monday.

He got hit right on the back of the head, and it could be heard on the radio call. He called the foul ball before getting hit and letting out a grunt in response. His cohost asked if he had gotten hit, and he confirmed that he had.

The next time out, Rizzs wasn't taking any chances. He wore a protective helmet to make sure he wasn't hit again on Wednesday. He had a helmet with the Mariners logo on it and his headset over top of it.

Despite the injury on Monday, Rizzs stayed in the game and called the rest of the contest. Moreover, he returned the very next time out to the booth and, save for the helmet, called the game as if nothing had happened.

Mariners radio broadcaster laughs off foul ball incident

During a game with the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday, a Rhys Hoskins foul ball found its way into the booth and struck Rick Rizzs. While it certainly left a mark and a bump, it didn't faze him.

He said via The Seattle Times:

“I looked up and saw it was coming right at my face. I tried to turn my head to get out of the way.”

He said on the call:

“Folks, I want to let you know I took a pretty good shot to the back of the head in the radio booth. I got a good-sized bump on my head. I’m going to be OK. My mom said I’ve had a hard head, Gary. And it paid off today. I could not believe that ball got up here so quick.”

He admitted later that he thought it might hurt, but he was glad he'd have the next day to recover while his Mariners rested.

“I think I’m going to have a headache later. It’s a good thing we have an off day tomorrow,” he added.

Then on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, Rizzs was back in the booth with that protective helmet to prevent new injuries and allow his current one to continue healing.

