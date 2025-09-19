  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Days after Sean Manaea’s crucial advice Jonah Tong shrugs off Rangers disaster to lift Mets’ playoff hopes with Padres win

Days after Sean Manaea’s crucial advice Jonah Tong shrugs off Rangers disaster to lift Mets’ playoff hopes with Padres win

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 19, 2025 01:39 GMT
MLB: San Diego Padres at New York Mets - Source: Imagn
Days after Sean Manaea’s crucial advice Jonah Tong shrugs off Rangers disaster to lift Mets’ playoff hopes - Source: Imagn

The New York Mets defeated the San Diego Padres 6-1 on Tuesday after a career-best performance from rookie Jonah Tong as he shut down the Padres' offense.

Ad

Tong had a rough outing against the Texas Rangers when he faced two-time Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom. The rookie was taken off the mound after conceding six runs in just 0.2 innings.

Despite his disastrous outing, veteran Mets ace Sean Manaea backed the rookie pitcher, assuring him by pointing to deGrom in the opposition dugout and saying,

"He’s gone through that as well. Just keep doing what you’re doing.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Manaea's words boosted the 22-year-old's confidence as he fanned eight batters in five innings, without conceding an earned run over four hits in the series finale against the Padres.

“I’m really grateful for the support I’ve had in the clubhouse,” Tong said.

With his latest start, the rookie pitcher has thrown his name into contention for a spot on the postseason roster.

Mets teammate Brandon Nimmo praised Jonah Tong's rebound against Padres

Veteran slugger Brandon Nimmo, who backed Jonah Tong on the mound with a three-run home run in the third inning to give the Mets a 5-1 lead, praised the rookie starter's "bulldog" mentality after the win.

Ad
“Coming back from that last outing that didn’t go the way that he would have hoped, I think it shows a lot of maturity from him at such a young age to be able to bounce back and double down on what he does well and go and execute it,” Nimmo said. “He did a great job today against a really tough lineup. I think it proves that he has a really bright future ahead of him.”
Ad
Ad

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza also noticed the rookie's development in his latest start as he relied on his signature fastballs against the Padres.

"Obviously, today we were watching," Mendoza said. “And I’m glad that he stepped up and gave us a chance to win a baseball game.”

With the win, the Mets stretched their lead to two games over the Arizona Diamondbacks for the final NL Wild Card spot with nine games to go.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications