Days after showing support for anti-ICE protests, Kike Hernandez takes pride in his LA heritage with adorable picture of wife and daughter

Kike Hernandez was taking a stroll in North Hollywood with his wife, Mariana Vicente, and daughter, Penelope, when he came across a graffiti wall having him on it. It comes just days after the LA Dodgers utilityman had publicly backed anti‑ICE protests in Los Angeles.

Ad

Hernandez turned the spotlight back to his personal life after he shared a post where he can be seen standing in front of a striking “Born x Raised – Los Angeles” mural in NoHo. The utilityman calls LA his adopted home city and always makes sure to pay his respect back.

The mural on the backdrop of which he posed with his wife and daughter showed Hernandez flexing his two World Series rings. The “Born x Raised” mural signals Hernández’s closeness with the city and its people.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"LA 🫶🏼" he wrote in the caption.

Ad

The utilityman played handy roles in helping Dodgers win the World Series against the New York Yankees last year and five years ago, in 2020, against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Kike Hernandez stands against ICE raids across Los Angeles

Last month, after US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to deport undocumented immigrants across the country, aggressive ICE raids were conducted across Los Angeles, leaving many coming out on the streets to protest.

Ad

That led to a massive standoff between the law enforcement and protestors as things turned messy, and the city had to order a curfew to de-escalate the issue.

Amid that, Kike Hernandez made his feelings clear on where he stood in the entire issue as he shared a powerful Instagram post.

"I may not be Born & Raised, but this city adopted me as one of their own," Hernandez wrote.

Ad

"I am saddened and infuriated by what’s happening in our country and our city. And I cannot stand to see our community being violated, profiled, abused and ripped apart. ALL people deserve to be treated with respect, dignity and human rights."

Kike Hernandez has always been vocal about the issue and continues to be a big public voice in the LA community. It was also one of the reasons why the Dodgers signed him back on a one-year deal in the offseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More