Days after turning a year older, Ronald Acuna Jr.’s wife Maria Laborde makes chic style statement in a fitted white dress with off-shoulder flair 

When it comes to fashion, Ronald Acuna Jr.'s wife Maria Laborde is second to none. Fitness, traveling and fashion are three key things in her day-to-day life.

On Wednesday, just days after celebrating her birthday, Maria yet again turned heads on social media with her fashion sense. She posed in a fitted white mini dress featuring a unique off-shoulder flair on one side.

Moreover, she accessorized her look with a chic black Dolce & Gabbana handbag adorned with the signature gold DG emblem and a bold chain strap. She also had strappy heels and statement rings on her.

Maria's Instagram story (Source: @marialaborde/Instagram)

A couple of days ago, Maria posted a photo of the birthday gift she received. She unboxed a Chanel bag, which opened into a handbag with a gold design in front of it:

"Early birthday gift," she wrote in the caption.

Laborde, born in Valencia, Carabobo, Venezuela, is one of four children of Michel Laborde and Astrid Gonzalez de Laborde. She was crowned Miss Teen Carabobo in 2015.

She has experience working with brands like Zara, H&M, Mango, Calvin Klein and Forever 21. In academics, she studied social communications at Universidad Central de Venezuela.

Ronald Acuna Jr. and Maria Laborde met in 2019 through mutual friends. The couple got engaged in January 2023 and had to overcome visa challenges. They got married on Aug. 31, 2023, in an intimate ceremony held by the team to accommodate her visa deadline. That same night, the Atlanta Braves star hit a grand slam.

Ronald Acuna Jr.'s early birthday gift to Maria Laborde

Before Maria Laborde's birthday arrived, in mid-June, Acuna delivered on-field fireworks with a home run and a stolen base against the New York Mets.

Maria marked the occasion with pride, resharing the highlight on her Instagram story:

“Early birthday gift."

Maria's Instagram story (Source: @marialaborde/Instagram)

Earlier this month, Laborde posted a video showing their oldest son, Jamal, reenacting his father's legendary batting stance during backyard play.

