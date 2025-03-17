Dbacks GM makes feelings known about Shohei Ohtani-led Dodgers challenge for 2025: "You can spend more money, that doesn't guarantee success"

The LA Dodgers have separated themselves from not only their division, but the entire league by building a behemoth roster packed in every department. However, NL West teams like the Arizona Diamondbacks aren't losing hope in giving them a challenge.

Ad

The Dodgers have spent almost $1.5 billion over free agents in the last two offseasons. After two heartbreaking losses to lower-ranked opponents in the National League Division Series in 2022 and 2023, they were determined to stack their roster. They improved and became the best team last year, winning the World Series.

The Dbacks were contenders in the division but failed to make it to the playoffs with 89 wins. Arizona outscored every other team in the league with 886 runs in 2024 and only needed to improve their pitching. They did so by adding Corbin Burnes to a six-year $210 million deal.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, their spending is nothing close to LA's but Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen doesn't believe that limitless spending will guarantee success.

"Yeah, success doesn’t have a ton to do.," Hazen said on Sunday (14:45), via the 'Baseball Isn't Boring' podcast. "Yeah, you can spend more money, that doesn’t guarantee you success. The challenge with the Dodgers is they’re good at it, right? That’s the challenge. So the money thing, to me, is irrelevant. Like, I don’t really care, and I hope nobody else here cares. We’re aware of what the dynamic is within the division.

Ad

"I’d say we’re aware of the dynamic in the National League in general. You look, look around the top of the National League, it’s not just the Dodgers. Like, there’s a lot of really, really strong teams, all and, and that’s part of what we have to compete with, too, because with the playoff spots, you know, there’s a lot of competition within that."

Ad

Ad

Arizona will have a four-game home series against the Dodgers in May. A lot of questions will be answered then.

Torey Lovullo opens up on getting independence from Mike Hazen to take calls

With Opening Day just 10 days away, there are a few roster spots still up for grabs for the Arizona Diamondbacks. Their fifth starter has yet to be decided with Brandon Pfaadt, Ryne Nelson and Jordan Montgomery in contention. They have also not decided on a closer from their list of relievers. Dbacks coach Torey Lovullo said that he has the independence to make his picks after speaking to the rest of his staff.

Ad

“I agonize over these decisions,” Lovullo said on Sunday, via MLB.com. “And I know (Mike Hazen) will allow me to make the final decision, but there's a group of evaluators that are going to give me really good insights as to which direction will help us as fast as possible win baseball games. So I want it to be tough. I want it to be very difficult. I don't want somebody to win by default.”

Arizona is hoping to prove its mettle as a contender and challenge the might of the LA Dodgers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback