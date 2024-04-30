“Definitely gotta be more decisive” - Anthony Volpe reflects on error after Yankees shutout against Orioles in series opener

The New York Yankees lost the series opener against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday after a disappointing hitting display and an error by shortstop Anthony Volpe, which led to Baltimore scoring a safety run in the eighth inning.

With runners on the first and third bases, Volpe mishandled a ground ball hit by Anthony Santander. This allowed Gunnar Henderson to score a run from third, while Santander reached first safely and Adley Rutschman advanced to second.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In a postmatch interview, Volpe gave his take on what could have been done against the Orioles and talked about his error:

"It was just in between, kind of everything, odd hop, whether you go to second or third so definetly got to be more decisive."

Reflecting on the Yankees offense, Volpe said:

"I think we had a lot of opportunities but at the end of the day I am going to take our guys in the lineup over the course as much as we can if we keep ourseleves in those kind of opportunities."

Take a look at a snippet of Anthony Volpe's video talking about the game:

Expand Tweet

The Yankees headed to Camden Yards with a 19-10 record after winning their third regular-season series in a row. This searing run-in form should have boded well for the Bombers, unfortunately, they were shut out by the Orioles bullpen as Baltimore took game 1 of the three-game series 2-0.

Anthony Volpe and the Yankees will hope to fight back in Game 2 on Tuesday

Anthony Volpe has had a decent start to his 2024 campaign with the NY Yankees, batting .272, with three home runs and 13 RBIs, along with an OPS of .765.

However, on Monday against the Orioles, the 23-year-old went hitless and made alongside his error in the infield, which is highly uncharacteristic of him. To shrug off his lax performance in the series opener, Anthony Volpe and the entire Yankees roster will look to fight back in Game 2 of the three-game series.

The Bombers will be starting Nestor Cortes on the mound, who is 1-2 for the season with a 3.50 ERA and has struck out 32 batters in 36 innings so far in the season. He will be up against the Orioles' SP Dean Kremer, who has the same record with an ERA of 4.61.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback