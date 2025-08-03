  • home icon
  "Definition of good concept, terrible execution" - Fans slam MLB Speedway Classic after Braves-Reds game gets suspended by rain

"Definition of good concept, terrible execution" - Fans slam MLB Speedway Classic after Braves-Reds game gets suspended by rain

By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 03, 2025 07:19 GMT
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel - Source: Imagn
Fans slam MLB Speedway Classic after Braves-Reds game gets suspended by rain - Source: Imagn

On Saturday, MLB hosted its inaugural Speedway Classic, featuring the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds, inside a temporary stadium built within Bristol Motor Speedway’s infield. However, despite the pre-game excitement, the rain delays and early suspension have left fans with a bad taste in terms of the arrangement by the MLB.

There was a delay of 2 hours and 17 minutes due to rain. When play finally began, only four outs were recorded in the bottom of the first inning before the tarp was reapplied. With visible puddles on the infield, officials suspended the game. The Reds were leading the game 1–0.

One Reds fan took to social media and highlighted his experience at Bristol. He said in the video:

"Well, as you've probably been able to tell from home, Bristol is pretty much a washout. It has been a train wreck here from the front gate to getting to your seats. Everything that could go wrong has gone wrong at the Speedway Classic.
"We're gonna break it down maybe tonight, maybe on Monday. Who knows when this game is going to be played. Right now, as you can see, there's water falling from everywhere. Nobody's happy. Talk to you soon."
The post invited more reactions from fans as everyone started to chip in while taking a jibe at the arrangements and logistics. One fan perfectly summed up the mood:

"Definition of good concept, terrible execution."
"Yes, and most merchandise [was gone], lines were insane, truly awful from start to finish," one fan added.
"food would be @ItsBristolBaby they operate the venue and should know what to expect for food and drink demand. MLB may be the ones putting on the event but there are many layers for how it all works," another said.
More such reactions continued.

"Fanboy traveled to Bristol to watch a fake baseball game not even get played lmao," one fan commented.
"MLB doesn’t give a single f**k. They proved that by trying to force the players to play in a monsoon for the sake of their j***off gimmicky production. Players should have told MLB to shove it up their a**," one fan wrote.
"Congrats Rob Manfred!! Another MLB embarrassment. Any planning go into this???" one fan took a shot at the Commissioner.

What's the next update on Braves vs Reds Speedway Classic at Bristol?

The Braves vs Reds game will resume on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. According to MLB.com, tickets from Saturday are valid for the Sunday continuation.

Before the rain interruption, fans enjoyed a pre-game concert featuring Tim McGraw and Pitbull. Baseball legends Chipper Jones and Johnny Bench threw the ceremonial first pitches.

Cincinnati’s Chase Burns struck out two Braves hitters in the first inning. On the other end, Austin Cox, who replaced Spencer Strider after the delay for the Braves, secured one out but allowed three singles, including the go-ahead run.

Edited by Brad Taningco
