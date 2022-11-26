Justin Verlander and Jacob deGrom have both hit free agency at the same time, and fans can't help but argue which is better. It is very rare to have two of the top pitchers in the MLB become free agents at the same time, but that has now happened. Both players have been integral to their teams' successes this season, but only one won the Cy Young award.

Justin Verlander won the award for being the best pitcher in the American League as he helped lead the Houston Astros to a World Series victory. He pitched an incredible ERA of 1.75 and led the AL in wins with 18.

Jacob deGrom had a great season, but he was hampered by injuries and missed a significant amount of time. When he did play, he pitched worse than he normally does and posted an ERA of 3.08. This is likely due to his recovery from injury.

The Athletic was first to pose this question via Twitter, and it sparked a debate nearly instantly.

The Athletic @TheAthletic



If money were no object, which pitcher would you rather have for the next two years?



The Athletic polled 10 scouts/executives: Jacob deGrom or Justin Verlander?

If you were wondering how the poll was answered by MLB scouts and executives, it was a 7-3 victory for deGrom.

Addison @YankeeWRLD



If money were no object, which pitcher would you rather have for the next two years?



3 voters are apparently insane

The reaction on Twitter was split much more evenly than it was in the official poll. This is likely affected by recent bias given the difference in seasons these two had. DeGrom struggled to stay on the field while Verlander was utterly dominant all the way to the World Series.

Paul Morelli @PaulOPinion @TheAthletic @Ken_Rosenthal Verlander will give you more starts. The last 3 years deGrom (who I love) pitched in 12, 15 & 11 games. Verlander just had an awesome year. @TheAthletic @Ken_Rosenthal Verlander will give you more starts. The last 3 years deGrom (who I love) pitched in 12, 15 & 11 games. Verlander just had an awesome year.

dalton @daltonjbrown



If money were no object, which pitcher would you rather have for the next two years?



deGrom and this is not close

Jacob deGrom has been heralded as one of the most talented pitchers in baseball history, and he has lived up to his potential. Justin Verlander has recovered from not one, but two Tommy John surgeries. A feat that would have seemed impossible 10 years ago. The skill differential between these two pitchers is razor thin.

The reality is that there is no wrong answer to this question. Both Jacob deGrom and Justin Verlander are capable of reaching incredible heights. No matter which pitcher was chosen, the results were that of greatness. That's what makes this debate so fascinating.

evan @HiJHIT @TheAthletic @Ken_Rosenthal i’d take degrom any day of year, he’s younger and a better pitcher than JV @TheAthletic @Ken_Rosenthal i’d take degrom any day of year, he’s younger and a better pitcher than JV

The debate won't be settled anytime soon, even when both players are signed to their new contracts.

MLB fans should appreciate how special Jacob deGrom and Justin Verlander are

New York Mets v Washington Nationals

Getting to see an all-time great pitcher at the top of their craft is incredibly special. Getting to see two of them at the same time is downright unfair.

Jacob deGrom and Justin Verlander are among the most talented pitchers of all-time and they deserve to be appreciated as such.

