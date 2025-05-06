Deion Sanders comparison emerges for Rays phenom from MLB insider

Chandler Simpson's baserunning has captivated attention among MLB pundits. Last season, the Tampa Bay Rays speedster became the first minor league player since 2012 to steal over 100 bases in a season.

In 2025, some of his baserunning this MLB season has been jaw-dropping. He has stole six bases while hitting .296.

On Monday, on MLB Network, insider Joel Sherman narrated several plays from the 2025 season where Simpson showed his baserunning skills. His agility and running across the diamond seems to have helped Tampa Bay on several occasions.

Sherman, who seems to be impressed with Simpson, compared him with NFL Hall of Famer cornerback and punt returner Deion Sanders.

"Simpson, I'm gonna dare say, might be the fastest player I've watched who's not named Deion or Sanchez. Faster than Elly De La Cruz? Faster —baseball speed — than Bobby Witt, maybe. I mean, he is really fast. I watched him over the weekend, man," Sherman said.

Last year, Simpson reached the century mark in stolen bases. In the minors, since 2005, two players have been able to accomplish a similar feat: Billy Hamilton with 103 stolen bases in 2011 and 155 in '12; Delino DeShields 101 stolen bases in '12.

Aaron Judge full of praise for MLB rookie Chandler Simpson

Despite being a rookie in MLB, Chandler Simpson is leaving lasting impression even on his rivals. On Sunday, Simpson impressed Aaron Judge after scoring a run running all the way from second on the infield hit.

It happened in the fourth inning on Rays teammate Yandy Díaz’s two-hopper to New York Yankees shortstop Oswald Peraza, which gave the Rays a 5-0 lead in an eventual 7-5 win.

Judge praised the rookie.

“He can change a game with one play like that,” Judge told The Associated Press. “Definitely going to get excited when I see him come up to the plate or on the bases.”

According to Simpson, he needs 3.3-3.4 seconds to reach first base.

“Just a God-given ability and all the work that I put in on my speed and recovery and making sure I’m ready to go,” Simpson said.

Rays manager Kevin Cash also shared his verdict on what he has seen from Simpson at the plate.

“He’s seeing the best pitching that he’s ever seen in his life and he’s doing more than holding his own,” Cash said. “It feels like he’s got an approach, he knows who he is as a hitter, and he’s able to go up there and repeat it multiple times.”

Simpson will continue to turn heads with the 2025 season in its early stages.

