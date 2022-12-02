Deion Sanders' MLB career: A look at the multi-sport star's achievements in baseball

Current Jackson State University football coach Deion Sanders may have been the most athletic man of his generation. He is part of a very small club of players to have played in the MLB and the NFL at the same time.

USF sicko 🐂 @DoctorSoFlo BREAKING: Deion Sanders is expected to reach a deal with South Florida to become their next Head Coach, per sources. BREAKING: Deion Sanders is expected to reach a deal with South Florida to become their next Head Coach, per sources. https://t.co/gSG9wEoahx

"BREAKING: Deion Sanders is expected to reach a deal with South Florida to become their next Head Coach, per sources." - @ USF Sicko

Born in Fort Myers, Florida in 1967, Sanders excelled at sports from a young age. He was an All-State honoree in both baseball and football at North Fort Myers High School and went on to play both sports at Florida State University as well.

Upon graduating in 1989, he was pursued by pro baseball and football teams. The Atlanta Falcons of the NFL drafted him fifth overall as a cornerback. The same year, the New York Yankees invited him to spring training.

Unsure of whether to choose between baseball or football, Deion Sanders decided to pursue both. In 1989, Sanders became the first player in history to hit a home run in the MLB, as well as score a touchdown in the NFL.

Sanders joined the Atlanta Braves in 1991 so that he could more easily split his time between the Falcons and his MLB team. In 1992, he led the MLB with 14 triples, while also leading the NFL in kickoff return yards with 1,067.

Sanders' contracts with both teams were formulated in a way that allowed him to split his time between the diamond and the football field. Since the two seasons had little overlap, he was able to successfully play in both leagues.

Baseball Quotes @BaseballQuotes1 I'm married to football, baseball is my girlfriend. -Deion Sanders I'm married to football, baseball is my girlfriend. -Deion Sanders https://t.co/6SgqOrMapg

"I'm married to football, baseball is my girlfriend. - Deion Sanders" - @ Baseball Quotes

In 1994, Sanders was traded from the Braves to the Cincinnati Reds. He would miss the 1996, 1998 and 1999 seasons as he chose to go all-in with his football career.

By the end of his MLB career, Sanders had played 641 games, recording 39 home runs and 168 RBIs. His speed was evidenced by the 186 bases he stole over his nine seasons in the league.

Deion Sanders was the last of a dying breed of players

Along with Bo Jackson, Sanders encapsulated what it meant to be a true athlete. These days, contractual obligations as well as the intensity of both sports will likely prevent us from seeing another such spectacle.

Once quoted as saying "football is my wife, and baseball is my mistress," Deion Sanders was truly one of a kind and one of the best of his time.

Poll : 0 votes