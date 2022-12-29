Dennis Eckersley's Daughter: Why was the Hall of Fame pitcher's daughter arrested?

The adopted daughter of MLB Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley was arrested in New Hampshire after police responded to a report of a woman who had given birth in a tent in the woods.

Alexandra Eckersley, who allegedly dumped her newborn in the woods, has been charged with felony reckless conduct and endangering the welfare of a child, but now faces counts of second-degree assault with extreme indifference and falsifying physical evidence.

Alexandra reportedly phoned the police, notifying them that she had just prematurely given birth but lied to officers about the exact location of her baby. After being left uncovered for roughly 73 minutes in the 18-degree weather, police discovered the child struggling to breathe, in a tent near the Piscataquog River.

EMS workers rushed the child to the hospital, where he was intubated to assist with his breathing. The life-saving procedures performed kept the baby boy alive, with his condition reportedly improving at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Hanover, New Hampshire.

In 2019, Dennis and his wife, Nancy, told a New Hampshire newspaper that their daughter was diagnosed with a mental illness at the age of two, and that her condition has “worsened considerably through the years, leading to multiple hospitalizations and eventually institutionalization.”

A look at the Hall of Fame career of Dennis Eckersley

After originally being drafted by the Cleveland Indians in the third round of the 1972 MLB draft, the pitcher spent time with the Boston Red Sox, Oakland Athletics, Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals.

In 1977 at age 22, Dennis made the first of his six All-Star appearances after posting a 14-13 record with a 3.53 ERA and 191 strikeouts for Cleveland. Following the 1977 season, the team traded him and Fred Kendall to the Boston Red Sox for a package of Rick Wise, Mike Paxton, Bo Díaz and Ted Cox.

Eckersley spent seven seasons with the Boston Red Sox before a series of trades sent him to the Cubs, before eventually finding himself with the Oakland A's in 1987. He enjoyed the most successful season of his career with Oakland, winning his only Cy Young and American League MVP Awards in 1992.

Eckersley retired after the 1998 season, finishing his career with a 197-171 record and 390 saves. He posted a career 3.50 ERA, while also recording 2,401 strikeouts.

