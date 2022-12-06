Star slugger Fred McGriff is one of the newest inductees to the Baseball Hall of Fame and received a heartwarming congratulatory message from New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter. The former All-Star took to social media to write a lovely message for McGriff.

"Congrats Fred on the well-deserved honor!" – Derek Jeter

The Hall of Fame's Contemporary Baseball Era Committee unanimously elected the five-time All-Star, McGriff. He beat out players such as Barry Bonds, Roger "The Rocket" Clemens and Curt Schilling.

McGriff's career extended 19 years, during which he played for six different teams. He began his career with the Toronto Blue Jays in 1986 and retired with the Tampa Bay Devils in 2004.

He was unanimously elected to the Hall of Fame after being chosen by all 16 members of the Contemporary Baseball Era Committee. To be inducted, a nominee must receive at least 75% of the committee's votes, or 12 votes. McGriff was the only one to receive more than the required 12 votes.

Nominees for the Hall of Fame's contemporary wing have been evaluated based on their contributions from 1980 to the present. The next nomination in the contemporary wing will be in 2025.

Derek Jeter’s 2020 Hall of Fame induction

Jeter returned to Yankee Stadium this year to celebrate his induction into the Hall of Fame in 2020. The veteran Yankees shortstop arrived at the stadium with his daughters and family. It was a big deal for the organization.

YES Network @YESNetwork "It feels good to be back. I'll tell you that much."



While thanking his fans, Jeter went on to describe what it's like to be back home. He was born in New Jersey, raised in Kalamazoo, and currently lives in Miami. When he's in front of his Yankees supporters, he's at ease. He said:

"I truly look forward to hopefully seeing a lot more of you in the future. Thank you very much, I appreciate it."

Derek Jeter hasn't spent much time at Yankee Stadium since his stint with the Yankees ended, but he pledged things will change.

