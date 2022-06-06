Ranking the 5 worst trades in New York Yankees franchise history

The New York Yankees are one of the most storied franchises in MLB history. In terms of silverware, the Yankees are the most successful team to have ever played in the Big Four of North American sports. Many great players have donned the Yankee pinstripes throughout its history. This, however, doesn't exempt them from doing bad business.

The Yankees have produced some great names but have also made head-scratching deals in their long history. Let's take a look at the worst player deals the Yankees have been involved in.

New York Yankees Top 5 worst deals in history

#5 Esteban Loaiza

Two-time All-Star Esteban Loaiza

Journeyman Esteban Loaiza spent his MLB career playing for eight teams. He found his way to the Bronx via a trade at the trade deadline in 2004. He was sent to the New York Yankees, and Jose Contreras went the other way to the Southside of Chicago.

He was a two-time All-Star for the Chicago White Sox but failed to replicate his form in the bright lights of New York City. He ended his stint in New York with a 1-2 record and a 8.50 ERA.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

#4 Jay Buhner

If you find yourself referenced in pop culture, you've surely made your mark either famously or infamously. This is what happened when Frank Costanza from "Seinfeld" blurted out one of the most memorable quotes in TV history: "What the hell did you trade Jay Buhner for?"

The Yankees sent Jay Buhner and Rich Balabon to the Seattle Mariners for veteran Ken Phelps. The latter only batted .224 with ten homers and 22 RBIs in the second half of the 1988 season.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

The 23-year-old Buhner, on the other hand, spent 13 seasons with the Mariners, winning a Gold Glove, being selected to an All-Star team, and getting inducted into the Seattle Mariners Hall of Fame after hitting 310 home runs for the club.

#3 Javier Vazquez

Javier Vazquez twice played for the New York Yankees. The first time was in 2003 when the Montreal Expos sent him to the Bronx for Nick Johnson, Juan Rivera, and Randy Choate. The second one was in 2009 when the Atlanta Braves they sent him back to the Bronx for Melky Cabrera, Mike Dunn, and Arodys Vizcaino.

He ended his first stint with a 14-10 record and an ERA of 4.91. Not too shabby, as he became an All-Star during that year. The second stint was, however, disastrous. He had a 10-10 record with an ERA of 5.32 and gave up this unforgettable moment in the minds of Boston Red Sox fans.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Lots of what-ifs and could-have-beens arose when Melky Cabrera didn't leave the Bronx after this trade.

#2 Willie McGee

Willie McGee is a present-day coach of the St. Louis Cardinals.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

On October 21, 1981, the New York Yankees sent Willie McGee to the St. Louis Cardinals for pitcher Bob Sykes. The latter would never play for the Yankees nor the majors ever again.

As for McGee, he became a four-time All-Star, a two-time National League batting champion, a three-time Gold Glove winner, a National League MVP, and a World Series champion. Enough has been said of how absurd this trade was.

#1 Fred McGriff

In 1982, the New York Yankees shipped Fred McGriff, Dave Collins, and Mike Morgan to the Toronto Blue Jays for Dale Murray and Tom Dodd. Murray became a reliever in the bullpen for a few years, and Dodd barely played any games in the majors.

McGriff, on the other hand, became an instrumental piece to two World Series-reaching teams. He won the 1995 World Series with the Braves and was instrumental in their return to the Fall Classic in 1996. He finished his career being selected to five All-Star teams, winning three Silver Slugger Awards, and leading the league in home runs twice.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far