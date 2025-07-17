Derek Jeter drops bold World Series prediction following Yankees exec's aggressive trade strategy

New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter has dropped a bold World Series prediction. Jeter's prediction comes right after Yankees executive Brian Cashman revealed that the New York-based team revealed plans of being active ahead of the trade deadline.

On X (formerly Twitter), Talkin' Yanks uploaded a video wherein Jeter shared space with Kevin Burkhardt, Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz. Jeter said he is going with the Yankees to beat the Chicago Cubs in the World Series following Cashman's trade strategy.

"This year I am going with the New York Yankees," Derek Jeter said. "I’m going with the Yankees. The Yankees are going to beat the Cubs in the World Series. I’m going with the Yankees because Cashman basically said they were all in, so I expect the Yankees to do something at the trade deadline."

While Derek Jeter may have made a bold prediction, it's players like him who know what it takes to win a World Series. Jeter won five World Series with the New York Yankees, cementing his name as a legend in the sport and the team's history.

Derek Jeter received a shoutout from a fellow New York Yankees legend

While Derek Jeter was a massive star during his time with the New York Yankees, he wasn't the only big name the team had. Another big player in the Yankees' lineup was Alex Rodriguez. The 49-year-old gave a shoutout to Jeter via social media last week.

On his Instagram story, Rodriguez uploaded a throwback photo of him sharing the field with players like Jeter, Robinson Cano and Mark Teixeira. Rodriguez, who now serves as an MLB analyst for Fox, sent a three-word message to Jeter and his former teammates via this story.

"Miss my guys"

Alex Rodriguez played with the New York Yankees between 2004 and 2016. Unlike Jeter, the Yankees are not the only team Rodriguez played for, but it remains the only side with whom he won a World Series. Rodriguez was a part of the Yankees squad that won the World Series in 2009 by beating the Philadelphia Phillies.

