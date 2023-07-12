As the world of baseball tuned in to watch the 2023 MLB All-Star game, Yankees legend Derek Jeter, appearing as one of the broadcasters for the high-profile game, picked Juan Soto as his favorite trade target.

Jeter dropped a huge statement by saying that he would be pleased to see his former team pursue San Diego Padres star Juan Soto on trade before deadline day. He said that in light of captain Aaron Judge's uncertain injury timeline, the Yankees need to bolster their offence, and Soto would be a perfect fit.

Soto made his MLB debut with the Washington Nationals in 2018 and had a historic rookie season before winning the World Series in 2019. He was then traded to the San Diego Padres in 2022 and signed a one-year contract ahead of the 2023 season. Soto has been an All-Star in the last three years, establishing himself as one of the best hitters in the league.

Jeter reckons the Yankees are struggling offensively due to Judge's absence, and Soto's hitting prowess is what they need to turn things around this season.

"If they don't have a good next couple of weeks, I wouldn't mind seeing the Yankees go out and get Juan Soto," said Jeter.

Derek Jeter reckons Juan Soto and San Diego Padres could turn things around in NL

While New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter said that he would love to see Juan Soto join the Bombers, he reckons that the San Diego Padres could go hot and turn their season around in the next few weeks.

The Padres are struggling in fourh place in NL West with a disappointing 43-47 record, which sees them at a .478 percentage. However, there's no doubt about the talent they have at their disposal as they head into the second half of the season.

They face the Philadelphia Phillies next, and it's the perfect opportunity for them to kickstart their quest for a place in the MLB postseason.

