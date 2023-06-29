Inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2020, Derek Jeter is widely considered to be one of the most influential players of all time, and a true ambassador of the game.

Jeter spent his entire 20-year career playing shortstop for the New York Yankees. In that time, He won a Rookie of the Year Award, mutliple All-Star appearances and Silver Sluggers. When he retired in 2016, Derek Jeter had 260 home runs, 1311 RBIs, and a career batting average of .310.

In addition to his strong personal record in the MLB, Jeter helped the Yankees win no fewer than five World Series, and was a fixture of the dynastic Yankees team that won three consecutive championships between 1998 and 2000.

In his retirement, Jeter became a part-owner of the Miami Marlins, but has since relinquished his share. However, the Michigan-native has been trying his hand at a new skill altogether of late; broadcasting.

Front Office Sports @FOS Today, Derek Jeter is making his broadcast debut for Fox Sports at MLB’s London Series.



Between June 24 and 25, the St. Louis Cardinals faced off against the Chicago Cubs in the British capital for the MLB London Series. To mark the event, Jeter made his Fox Sports broadcast debut, calling the game alongside former teammate Alex Rodriguez and Boston icon David Ortiz.

The two teams split the series, and the event was held up as a massive success. The league and London mayor Sadiq Khan have reached terms to continue on the MLB London Series through 2026.

While some enjoyed having Derek Jeter in the broadcast booth, some were not as impressed. According to seasoned MLB commentator Dan Patrick, the trio came across as contrived, and did not check the boxes that he considers important in the role. Patrick said on his show:

“Yeah, I thought this was the unveiling of Derek Jeter there. By the way, there’s a lot of forced laughter on that FOX set, with A-Rod and Jeter and Big Papi. And then Big Papi fooled him, tricked him into a Red Sox jersey, and then laughter.”

Derek Jeter's name trumps any shortcomings in the booth

While an expert baseball commentator like Dan Patrick may indeed have some valid pointers for Jeter, having a name as big as his is any network's dream. While it is unclear whether or not Jeter will pursue broadcasting to any further ends, it is likely that the door to do so will be left wide open for him.

