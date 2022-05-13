"A lot of them are very narcissistic and cocky, and he is the exact opposite” - Former professional golfer Paige Spiranac is fangirling over former New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter

Derek Jeter was a hot podcast topic recently. In the latest episode of "Playing a Round," released on May 10, Paige Spiranac, a former professional golfer and current instructor, could not stop fangirling over former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter. Paige was on the esteemed guest list at the 2022 Derek Jeter Celebrity Invitational Golf Tournament at Baha Mar Resorts and revealed that she was lucky to be paired with Jeter.

Paige Spiranac was pretty straightforward with her words and mentioned, "I think with a lot of these celebrities, and especially athletes, they’re very full of themselves, and I think you do need a bit of that to be very successful, you need to have confidence in yourself and a lot of them are very narcissistic and cocky, and he is the exact opposite.”

Spiranac admired Derek Jeter's efforts to maintain a conversation about her professional life that didn't seem forced and flowed easily.

“I would say about 90 percent of the time he was asking me about my career and just about my life, he was asking me so many questions, which is something that doesn’t really happen when you’re around these celebrities and athletes." -Paige Spiranac

Meeting Derek Jeter was a unique experience for Spiranac since she feels Jeter is one of the coolest and sweetest individuals she has ever met.

“Again, just one of the coolest, coolest, nicest guys that I’ve met, which is always nice when you have that experience because there’s been so many times when I’ve met someone, who I was really excited to meet, and I was really disappointed with the interaction that I had with them. And so that happened a lot, early on in my career, and so now, I really don’t have high expectations of meeting anyone, and when you meet someone and they’re way cooler than you expect them to be, it’s awesome.” - Paige Spiranac

Paige Spiranac also said on the podcast that, while she had a great time at the Derek Jeter Celebrity Invitational 2022, she failed to compete in the sport for which she is most known, golf.

“I played like absolute garbage. I was so embarrassed. I couldn’t hit a shot on the first couple holes and I’m like, ‘What is going on?'" - Paige Spiranac

Paige Spiranac discusses the benefits of golf for young people at Derek Jeter Celebrity Invitational 2022

Golf is unquestionably a game that benefits you if you start playing at a young age. Paige Spiranac discussed the benefits of golf for young people at DJCI 2022. The inspirational video was posted by none other than the ex-New York Yankees star Derek Jeter himself on his official Twitter account.

In the video, Paige Spiranac mentions how going out and playing golf will help you make friends and help you nurture your social skills. Because a game of golf may last many hours and you may be paired with people you've never met before, the sport teaches you social skills that can be useful in everyday life. Spiranac also says playing golf can teach life and entrepreneurial skills. Since every stroke in golf tells a new tale and offers a chance for atonement, playing golf has a lot of similarities to our lives. Everyone makes mistakes, but no matter how terrible we mess up, there is always a chance to make things right.

