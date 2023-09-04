Since retiring in 2016, former Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter has repeatedly been venerated as one of the best players in the league. After 20 years wearing the pinstripes, he is also one of baseball's most well-known faces.

Born in New Jersey, but raised in Michigan, Jeter made his debut for the Yankees in 1995 after having been selected in the first round three years prior. He hit .314/.370/.430 with 10 home runs and 78 RBIs in his freshman campaign to win the Rookie of the Year Award.

Off the field, things were just as illustrious. No stranger to the limelight, Derek Jeter was romantically linked to Jessica Biel, Mariah Carey, Minka Kelly and other high-profile names during his time in the Big Apple.

However, in 2016, Jeter married his long-time girlfriend Hannah Davis, taking himself off of the market once and for all. Now, seven years later, the Jeters have recently welcomed their first son and fourth child overall.

"Derek Jeter announces birth of son “Kaius Green Jeter” with wife Hannah" - Daily Loud

Raising children is a far cry from playing shortstop for the New York Yankees, but Jeter has been giving his exciting new role all of the effort that it deserves.

While his former job may have been more glamorous, his daughters have kept him busy. This past February, Derek Jeter weighed in on what life is like trying to control his three daughters, a brood that has since added one more to the crew. Jeter said:

""I spend a lot of time chasing two girls around and changing diapers on the third."

In addition to performing an array of fatherly duties in retirement, Jeter has also given himself some other outlets. He appears on FOX Sports as an occasional commentator, and also purchased a minority stake in the Miami Marlins, before selling off his stake.

Derek Jeter's many roles can serve as learning steps

While changing diapers is not the same as being in the MLB, the two occupations have more in common than many might think. As Jeter knows very well, performing a task, whether it be walking off the Boston Red Sox, or chasing around his daughters, all have their own set of consequences and benefits. Thankfully, Jeter has a beautiful wife in Hannah, who has undoubtedly made the transition from full-time ball player to full-time dad a lot easier and manageable for her Hall of Fame husband.