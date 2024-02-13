Derek Jeter to host star-studded Blackjack Tournament Weekend at Hard Rock Hollywood to raise funds for youth empowerment

Hall of Famer Derek Jeter founded the Turn 2 Foundation to empower youth to "Turn 2" healthy lifestyles. Founded in 1996 by Jeter and his father, Dr. Charles, the organization has been at the forefront of organizing various charity events to raise funds that will help them accomplish their goal.

In line with that, recently, the Turn 2 Foundation announced that the annual Blackjack Tournament Weekend will take place on April 12–14.

"We’re excited to announce Derek Jeter’s Blackjack Tournament Weekend presented by Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood will be taking place on April 12 - 14. The event will feature live entertainment and benefit Turn 2’s signature programs that empower youth to reach their full potential," the Instagram post's caption read.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Mission and founding stone of Derek Jeter's Turn 2 Foundation

In 1996, when Derek Jeter was a rookie, his father and the Yankees slugger established the Turn 2 Foundation to motivate people to turn away from drugs. His father, Dr. Charles Jeter, was an alcohol abuse counselor who helped many people through their addictions and overcome substance abuse.

Derek saw that inspiring young people to overcome adverse circumstances was critical to helping them reach their full potential and, with his father's assistance, made it a cornerstone of Turn 2.

Following this, the non-profit organization has helped youth from New York, West Michigan and Tampa, Florida, turn to healthy lifestyles. Turn 2 has given back more than $34 million over the course of its 25-year history, sponsoring both its core programs and organizations that support its cause.

The mission statement of Turn 2 is as follows:

"Turn 2's mission is to create and support signature programs and activities that motivate young people to turn away from drugs and alcohol and "Turn 2" healthy lifestyles. Through these ventures, the Foundation strives to create outlets that promote and reward academic excellence, leadership development and positive behavior.

Turn 2's goal is to see the children of these programs grow safely and successfully into adulthood and become the leaders of tomorrow."

To achieve this mission, Turn 2 guides youth to avoid drugs and alcohol, helps organizations and charities with funding for the same cause, uses Jeter's social media presence to advocate for the cause, and helps youth with scholarships to motivate them towards excellence.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.