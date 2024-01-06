“Stay tuned for updates on this year’s event” - Derek Jeter unveils grand return to the Bahamas to support his nonprofit organization’s new mission

Derek Jeter is a New York Yankees legend and is a beloved figure in the MLB. While his accolades and the team's success during his career received global acclaim, Jeter's work away from the field has been equally impressive.

Derek Jeter created the 'Turn 2 Foundation' with his father, Dr. Charles Jeter, during his rookie season in 1996. Flash forward to now and the foundation continues its work, which centers on advocating a healthy lifestyle for youngsters by avoiding drugs and alcohol.

As part of its fundraising initiatives, the non-profit organization has held golf events, dating back to 2002. Jeter was pleased to announce on his Instagram stories that 2024 will see a golf event being held in the Bahamas between Sept. 19-22.

"Excited to announce that the 2024 Derek Jeter Invitational will return to the Bahamas on September 19-22 at the incredible @bahamarresrorts.

"Stay tuned for updates on this year's event, which will support @Turn2's mission and programs."

Jeter unveils grand return to the Bahamas to support his nonprofit organization’s new mission

This is not the first time the event has been held in the Bahamas, as it was also held at the Baha Mar Performing Arts & Convention Center in 2022 and 2023.

The 2023 Derek Jeter Celebrity Invitational was a huge success

Last year's event saw a long list of celebrities and sporting icons participate, including CC Sabathia, Andruw Jones, Jorge Posada, Reggie Jackson, Tiki Barber, Ken Griffey Jr., Michael Strahan, Fred McGriff, Paige Spiranac and Nick Swisher.

Jeter told reporters after the event:

“After spending an unforgettable few days surrounded by our friends and supporters, I feel incredibly grateful for the continued generosity in support of Turn 2’s mission.

"The funds contributed from this event enable us to build upon the foundation’s programs that equip young people with the tools they need to create positive change, build confidence, achieve their goals and ultimately leave their mark on the world."

With the stage set for the event in 2024, the Yankees legend will be looking forward to another great tournament for a good cause.

