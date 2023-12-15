"Babe you are looking a little shiny" - Derek Jeter and wife Hannah's irresistible chemistry shines in Wagoneer commercial's BTS moments

Hannah and Derek Jeter have an undeniable chemistry that is easily observed whenever the two are out in public. As many may have noticed, the Jeters have been in multiple adverts for the Grand Wagoneer by Jeep.

Hannah recently shared a behind-the-scenes throwback of a commercial from earlier this year and a heartwarming, amusing moment was captured when Hannah told Derek:

"Babe you are looking a little shiny."

The clip, which was shared on Hannah's IG, was accompanied with the caption:

"Throwback on set making the Grand @Wagoneer commercial." - hannajeter

Hannah and Derek Jeter signed a multi-year deal with Jeep in 2022

This wasn't the first Jeep commercial the two had featured in. The Jeters signed a multi-year deal with the company in 2022. Jeep wanted someone who represented the American dream and Derek Jeter fit the bill. The exact length and cost of the deal were not made available to the public.

Olivier Francois, chief global marketing officer for Stellantis, explained why Derek Jeter was the perfect fit (via The Detroit News):

"Derek is more than an American sports legend whose grit, talent and determination propelled him to achieve the highest heights of professional success. He is also a businessman, family man and a force in popular culture.

"Together with Hannah, a former tennis athlete who is a successful fashion model and television host in her own right, they have three young children and embody the American dream."

Jeter released a statement in 2022 after signing the deal:

“Family means everything to both Hannah and me. Valuing the time we spend together and working to achieve the goals we set together are critically important, and those are priorities that have been imprinted on me from the example my parents set.

"I was raised in a city not far from where the Grand Wagoneer is built in Michigan, and this partnership means a lot to me to tap into that rich history and share it with our children.”

The full commercial can be seen below:

With Derek Jeter a New York Yankees legend and the Jeters perhaps the premier power couple in the world of baseball, they are extremely marketable. The couple have three daughters Bella Raine, Story Grey and River Rose, as well as a son, Kaius, who was born in May 2023.

