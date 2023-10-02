Derek Jeter has transitioned out of baseball and into being a family man. He has four kids, with his youngest being born earlier this year. He and his wife Hannah have their hands full with them and he doesn't have time to be a big figure for baseball anymore.

That said, it's no longer a priority. Jeter spent two decades manning shortstop for the New York Yankees. Then, he shortly thereafter transitioned into the front office for a little while.

He was the Miami Marlins' president of baseball operations before stepping away. Now, he's not really into all of that any more. He was asked how his priorities look now.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jeter said:

"My number one priority is taking care of my family. My oldest just turned five and priorities change. You always hear people say, 'Wait till you have your own kids.' I was a guy, people would pull out their phone and show me their kids, I had zero interest. None, I had no interest in seeing anyone's kids... Now, I'm that person, I pull out my phone and show my kids."

The interviewer then asked to see his kids, to which Jeter happily obliged. This is a family man, something Yankees fans did not see when he was playing. He mentioned that his oldest child is now five, and he retired almost 10 years ago.

In fact, the Hall of Famer did not even get married until two years after his retirement. He was focused fully on baseball for those two decades, but now he's fully focused on his family.

Derek Jeter now a family man

Derek Jeter used to be the most obsessive baseball player. It's hard to become a Hall of Famer and a five-time World Series winner without being that way. He was dedicated to his craft, but those days are over.

Derek Jeter is retired

Now, he's turning that same legendary motivation towards being a good father and a good husband. He's been married for seven years and has four kids with his wife, so he has plenty to keep him busy.