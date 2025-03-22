"Derek Jeter is not just the captain of Yankees" - When Bryce Harper hailed legendary Bronx Bomber after his MLB retirement

Bryce Harper was lucky enough to cruise into the big leagues in time to play against New York Yankees great Derek Jeter. Harper made his debut in 2012 and the five-time World Series winner retired following the 2014 season.

Ad

The two shared a similar upbringing in the sport. They were both high draft picks, expected to do a lot for their organizations and rising past those expectations.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

When Jeter was making his curtain call in 2014, he and the Yankees played a late September series against the Washington Nationals. Harper was asked about Jeter and the young slugger could not speak more highly of the 14-time All-Star.

"At the beginning of the season, I did an interview and said he's not just the captain of the Yankees, he's the captain of baseball and being able to grow up watching him playing in a Yankee uniform was something that I enjoyed a lot," said Harper.

Ad

Ad

Bryce Harper had a lot of respect for Jeter and remembered watching him as he was growing up. Harper would argue that Jeter was the best shortstop to ever step inside the foul lines.

"He's a true professional and he's done things his whole career that have made him one of the, if not the, best shortstop to ever play the game, and it's just a lot of fun to watch," he added.

Ad

Harper loved the way that Derek Jeter carried himself. He was a true professional in every aspect and a great role model for the younger generation coming up.

Bryce Harper tried to apply Derek Jeter's professionalism to his own game

Philadelphia Phillies - Bryce Harper (Photo via IMAGN)

Derek Jeter was an enigma on the field with the Yankees. He was a threat with the bat in his hands and was a vacuum in the infield. He tried to do everything the right way.

Ad

This was something that Harper noticed and tried to apply to his game. He wanted to become as professional as the Yankees' 15th captain was during his career.

"Just him being such a professional, you know. He goes about his business every single day, the right way and he's such a great person and such an inspiration to a lot of players on the field," said Harper.

So far, Harper has done his best to keep it professional. He is the soul of the Philadelphia Phillies and is an inspiration to the next generation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback