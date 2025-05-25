Derek Jeter and NFL legends Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski and Michael Strahan join forces for epic Indy 500 moment with Alex Palou

MLB legend Derek Jeter is friends with legends from other sports. With the Indianapolis 500 happening this weekend, Jeter has a chance to reconnect with some NFL legends and a popular driver.

He made his way to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday and met with Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski and Michael Strahan. The four superstars also had a photo session with Alex Palou that was shared on Instagram.

Jeter stood next to Palou with a big smile. He had a helmet with his name on it, and the NFL stars received the same.

Palou aims to win the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, and he has had a ton of success in the sport. He has won the IndyCar Series championship in 2021, 2023 and 2024.

The four legends all work for FOX Sports. The company is covering the Indianapolis 500 all weekend long, with Jeter, Brady, Gronkowski and Strahan taking part in the coverage.

Derek Jeter's speech draws praise from Alex Rodriguez

Derek Jeter continues to inspire the next generation of athletes. He provided inspiration in a different way at the University of Michigan, where he was asked to deliver the commencement speech.

The Hall of Famer shared highlights from the opportunity on his Instagram account on May 4.

"Took longer than I planned since enrolling at Michigan fall of ‘92 to make it to graduation! Thank you @uofmichigan for the honorary Doctor of Laws degree and inviting me to give the commencement speech. Congratulations to the Class of 2025. Go Blue!" Jeter captioned.

“But since I’ve had a head start on life, I’ll share insights into what’s to come,” Jeter said. “How you approached today, and every day, is a choice — your choice. Your life will ultimately be framed by the choices you make.”

Jeter talked about his playing days throughout his speech. His former teammate, Alex Rodriguez, commented on the post using three clapping emojis to show his appreciation for Jeter.

