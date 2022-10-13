"Derek Jeter in NY just feels right" " "He's back" - Yankees legend Derek Jeter feels Fall Classic is the right time to be in New York, MLB Twitter reacts

Derek Jeter arrived in New York on Tuesday, presumably for the first game of the ALDS series between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium. He took to Twitter to update his whereabouts. He posted a picture of himself in a car, captioned “October in NY just feels right!!!”

"October in NY just feels right!!!" - Derek Jeter, Twitter

The fan favorite and Yankee legend of the past has surely sent his fans into a frenzy. His fans have also let their feelings be known by posting a series of messages on Twitter in reply to his post.

Jeter and his wife Hannah Davis, along with their kids, now live in Miami. So every time he visits the Big Apple is a cause for celebration. Fans in New York absolutely adore Jeter, and the feelings are mutual.

Reacting to the update, fans on Twitter couldn’t contain their excitement.

"He's back," one fan tweeted in excitement.

"@derekjeter Derek Jeter in NY just feels right," - another fan attested to what Jeter had to say.

"Our office is around midtown if you want to grab a coffee or a steak salad or sumtin," - another fan jokingly replied to Jeter.

"@derekjeter holy shit please show up at the stadium," - a fan begging him to show up for the game against the Guardians.

"@derekjeter If only you were playing. These guys don't have it." - tweeted a fan in the hope that Jeter takes field.

"@derekjeter The stadium tonight is going to be crazy! Love October baseball in NY," - tweeted another excited fan.

"Man I miss the goat; i was there for your first grand slam; I was there to see your last at bat at Yankees stadium.. i actually cried; my wife is like your crying I’m like there are 40,000 fans crying… goat always" - tweeted a disappointed fan.

New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians: First game of the ALDS series

The Yankees took the first game of the ALDS series in their backyard with a score of 4-1. It was the Yankee's first postseason game in the Bronx since Game 5 of the 2019 ALCS!

"Start spreading the news!" - mlb, Instagram

Gerrit Cole navigated traffic with the ball in his hands. He has a superb game! After working hard in the first innings, Cole settled in and retired 12 of the final 14 batters he faced. Cleveland did not have another runner to advance as far as a second base while he was on the mound.

"Full steam ahead @GerritCole45" - New York Yankees, Instagram

"It was very special for me. It was very special," Cole said with a smile when asked about the ovation he received after Game 1. "The game's not over -- I left with traffic -- it's not the most comfortable time to acknowledge the crowd but I appreciated it."

Anthony Rizzo chipped in with a two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning which put the match to bed. New York is now two wins away from advancing to the ALCS.

"Fall Guys." - yankees, Instagram

Game 2 is scheduled for Thursday night, though the forecast suggests the weather could be an issue.

