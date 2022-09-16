"He’s carrying the team, and it’s pretty remarkable what he’s been able to do here" - New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter talks about the incredible performance of slugger Aaron Judge

Former New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter returned to the Yankee Stadium on Sept. 9 for his Baseball Hall of Fame tribute ceremony. During his speech, Jeter spoke about the incredible performances of the Yankees outfielder and one of the star performers of the season, Aaron Judge.

Jeter said that he closely monitors Judge's game even though he doesn't have a YES Network subscription at home. Speaking about Judge, Jeter said:

"I’m well aware of what he’s doing. … And I can’t relate to it. It’s hard enough to get a hit, I don’t know how you go up there and hit as many home runs as he’s hit."

He added:

“The thing about Aaron is that he hits for a high average. He’s not all or nothing, he’s not swinging for the fences and striking out 250 times. He’s carrying the team, and it’s pretty remarkable what he’s been able to do here, in the spotlight in New York.”

As a fellow ex-Yankee, Jeter seems to be beaming with pride seeing Judge at the top of his form for the Bronx Bombers.

Aaron Judge, in Derek Jeter's opinion, can surpass Roger Maris' American League single-season record of 61 HR

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox.

Hall of Famer Derek Jeter said that Aaron Judge will top Roger Maris' American league single-season record of 61 home runs. Maris is a three-time World Series champion.

Given Judge's numbers, comparisons to both Maris and Babe Ruth have surfaced in the MLB world.

Aaron Judge responded to being compared to the two legends:

"Those guys were winners. They were champions. Hopefully I can follow suit just like them."

It is a delight to hear former New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter recognizing and applauding talents like Aaron Judge openly.

