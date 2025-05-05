Derek Jeter's sister Sharlee sends message to Yankees legend after he graduates college at 50

Derek Jeter is one of the most beloved and iconic players in Major League Baseball history. The former New York Yankees shortstop was a winner on and off the field, earning 14 All-Star selection and 5 World Series titles, as well as earning his rightful place in the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

While all of his accomplishments in Major League Baseball more than help cement him as a legend, Derek Jeter just added yet another achievement to his laundry list of accomplishments. This past weekend, the New York Yankees legend recieved an honorary Doctor of Laws degree from the University of Michigan, while also delivering the commmencement speech to the graduates in attendance.

The 50-year-old, who attended Central High School in Kalamazoo, Michigan, had earned a baseball scholarship to attend Michigan in 1992. Although he ultimately ended up going pro as a baseball player straight out of high school, Derek Jeter has said that he intended to play ball for the Michigan Wolverines.

Sharlee Jeter commented on Derek's social media post about receiving his honorary degree from the University of Michigan (Photo Source: Instagram)

The Hall of Famer made a post thanking the University of Michigan from giving him the honorary degree. The former Yankees superstar joked that it took longer than expected to get his degree from Michigan, something that Jeter's sister hilariously responded to in the comments.

"Love you and proud of you! It's about time you got that degree" - Sharlee posted online.

Derek and his sister Sharlee remain close to this day, with Sharlee serving as the president of The Turn 2 Foundation, a charity founded by the Yankees legend. The foundation helps educate and encourage children to turn away from alcohol and drugs use, while also promoting a healthy lifestyle.

Derek Jeter said that "passion" is the key to success in his commencement speech

As previously mentioned, Derek Jeter not only received his honorary degree but he also delivered the commencement speech for the graduates. During his speech, Jeter explained that having a passion for the work that the students do is what is going to help them standout from the rest of their peers and colleagues.

"The key to what's going to separate you is passion: passion for what you do, passion for who you are," the New York Yankees legend told the crowd in attendance.

There is no denying that Jeter followed his passion and lived it every day throughout his 20 year career in Major League Baseball. The former All-Star remains involved in baseball long after hie retirement, helping covering the game as an analyst.

