Derek Jeter's wife's net worth: What does Hannah Jeter do?

Derek Jeter is regarded as one of the best shortstops ever to play the game of baseball and quite possibly, the very best. His 20 years of service playing for the New York Yankees were filled with unforgettable moments.

Over his career, Jeter claimed the Yankees record in so many areas. As of November 2022, he leads the team in games, hits, doubles and plate appearances, among other metrics.

He is an 18-time All-Star who helped the Yankees to no less than five World Series victories and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2020.

Brad Galli @BradGalli Derek Jeter and Hannah Jeter are at the Big House for Michigan State vs. Michigan Derek Jeter and Hannah Jeter are at the Big House for Michigan State vs. Michigan https://t.co/wc0VzhL9dE

"Derek Jeter and Hannah Jeter are at the Big House for Michigan State vs. Michigan" - @ Brad Galli

As much as Jeter has become a modern baseball legend, not as much is known about the star's personal life. Here, we'll shed some light on Jeter's wife of six years, Hannah Davis.

Hannah Davis was born in the US Virgin Islands in 1990. She began modeling at the age of 16, originally appearing for Polo Ralph Lauren in a 2006 campaign. Consequently, she became associated with a Ralph Lauren fragrance, Ralph Rocks, as the primary model for it.

She went on to perform modeling work for several global brands. Along with Ralph Lauren, Hannah Jeter has worked for Sports Illustrated, Tommy Hilfiger, and American Eagle. In addition to her modeling fame, she played on the Caribbean national tennis team from a young age and remains actively engaged in the sport.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks



Girl dad Jeets now has River Rose, Bella Raine (4) and Story Grey (2) Congrats to Derek and Hannah Jeter on welcoming their third daughter on Thursday, per @PlayersTribune Girl dad Jeets now has River Rose, Bella Raine (4) and Story Grey (2) Congrats to Derek and Hannah Jeter on welcoming their third daughter on Thursday, per @PlayersTribuneGirl dad Jeets now has River Rose, Bella Raine (4) and Story Grey (2) https://t.co/1Hc14uwbXH

"Congrats to Derek and Hannah Jeter on welcoming their third daughter on Thursday, per @PlayersTribune. Girl dad Jeets now has River Rose, Bella Raine (4) and Story Grey (2)" - @ Talkin Yanks

Derek Jeter and Hannah Davis began their relationship around 2012. They got engaged in 2015, and married the following year in Napa Valley, California. The pair live in the Miami area with their three young daughters.

From her various modeling work done over the past, we can estimate that Hannah Jeter's net worth is somewhere in the realm of $3-5 million. However, she has had to take a step back from the limelight since becoming a mother.

What's next for Hannah and Derek Jeter?

Derek Jeter purchased a minority position in the Miami Marlins in 2017. He and Hannah are both local to the Miami area and for this reason, Derek Jeter oversees the everyday baseball operations of the team.

Some have stipulated that should he express interest, a great many MLB teams would be interested in signing him as their acting manager.

Poll : 0 votes