"Look forward to hopefully seeing a lot more of you here in the near future" - Derek Jeter shared a cryptic message with the Bronx faithful during his Hall of Fame induction ceremony 

New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter hinted at being around more often while speaking during his Cooperstown induction.

Jeter was enshrined in the Baseball Hall of Fame in September 2021 and was making his first appearance at his tribute ceremony in New York. The 48-year-old said:

“I know you guys haven’t seen a lot of me over the last few years, for various reasons. But I really, truly do look forward to hopefully seeing a lot more of you here in the near future.”

Jeter later threw the first pitch ahead of the Yankees' game against the Tampa Bay Rays, after which his name was chanted across the packed stadium. He described the feeling by saying:

“I did miss the place. This is home for me. I was here for 20 years, across the street and in this building. So 20 years, playing pretty much every day, this is where I feel most comfortable. Of course I missed Yankee Stadium."

After retiring post the 2014 season, Jeter moved to the business world with multiple ventures and investments. In 2017, he was part of the group that bought the Miami Marlins, overseeing day-to-day operations of the rebuilding club. However, he announced his resignation from the post earlier this year after five years with the franchise.

Derek Jeter opened up about his last game with the New York Yankees

Derek Jeter was invited as a guest on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" in October 2014. He talked about his glorious career with the New York Yankees and how baseball changed his life. Jeter played the final game of his MLB career at Yankee Stadium against the Baltimore Orioles in September 2014. He said:

"It’s almost like you’re at your own funeral. Everyone had great things to say, which I really appreciate, but it’s really odd to be out there hearing things about yourself like you’re going to die. ... It’s [Baseball] the only thing I’ve ever wanted to do, and I’ve been blessed to have had the opportunity.”

Derek Jeter also revealed that he knelt down and prayed to God before his final bat. He eventually hit a walk-off single to defeat the Baltimore Orioles 6-5 in his final at-bat. After spending nearly two decades with the franchise, Jeter won five World Series titles, 14 All-Star selections and a World Series MVP. He also cemented himself as one of the best players ever.

