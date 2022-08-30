"It's almost like you're at your own funeral" - A look back at when Derek Jeter got candid about his last game with the New York Yankees in interview with Jimmy Fallon

In October 2014, former New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and shared memories of his final game with the New York Yankees.

On September 25, 2014, Jeter played the final game of his MLB career at Yankee Stadium against the Baltimore Orioles. Almost eight years have passed by since that day.

Of the moments he shared, one of his statements was the night's highlight. Jeter revealed he didn't like the vibe at Yankee Stadium that day and found it eerily similar to attending his own funeral.

"It’s almost like you’re at your own funeral. Everyone had great things to say, which I really appreciate, but it’s really odd to be out there hearing things about yourself like you’re going to die.”

Ouch! Derek Jeter made a bold statement there.

Derek Jeter prayed to the Almighty before going for his final at-bat

Derek opened up to Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" in 2014 about praying to God before going for his last at-bat.

Jeter told Fallon:

"Before I went up for my last at-bat, I knelt down and I said, 'God if you have any more magical moments left in you, can it please be right now?’”

Derek eventually hit a walk-off single to defeat the Baltimore Orioles 6-5 in his final at-bat. Thus, it appears God heard his prayers.

Jeter never shied away from professing his love for baseball. He wrapped up the episode by expressing gratitude for his 20-year MLB career.

Jeter said:

"It’s the only thing I’ve ever wanted to do, and I’ve been blessed to have had the opportunity.”

Post-retirement, Derek founded "The Players' Tribune," a sports blog, in 2014 but later sold it in 2019 to Minute Media. In 2016, Derek married Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue famed model Hannah Davis. Currently, the couple has three daughters, Bella Raine (4), Story Grey (3), and River Rose (8 months), and are seem to be enjoying parenthood.

