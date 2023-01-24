New York Yankees superstar and captain Aaron Judge recently appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." In one of the clips circulated online from the episode, Aaron is seen talking about Derek Jeter's humorous request after helping the reigning MVP navigate free agency.

In December 2022, Aaron Judge announced his long-term extension with the New York Yankees. The deal also saw him being named the team's first captain since Derek Jeter, making it clear that he was a special talent.

Referring to his life developments, Jimmy Fallon asked Judge whether he had spoken to Derek Jeter about the upcoming responsibilities as the Yankees captain.

Judge responded by saying that Jeter had offered to go out for lunch and help him with the big move with the Yankees:

"I talked to him a little bit throughout the free agency process. We talked and really asked for his advice. 'What was it like for him through arbitration stuff and free agency?' And he said, 'You know what, I'll take you out for lunch or something. We'll kind of talk about things.'"

Later, when the 30-year-old decided to stay in the Bronx and re-sign with the Yankees, Jeter shared a humorous banter with Judge, saying the All-Star had to now take him out for breakfast, lunch and dinner:

"But then after I signed my deal, he said, 'Well, now you're going to take me out for breakfast, lunch and dinner by the restaurant.'"

Since joining the New York Yankees in 2017, Aaron Judge has been a leader on and off the field. His passion for the game and his commitment to the team have been instrumental in helping the Yankees become one of the most successful franchises in baseball.

Anthony Rizzo also played a role in making Aaron Judge stay with the Yankees

Championship Series - Houston Astros v New York Yankees - Game Four - Anthony Rizzo #48 of the New York Yankees

On "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Aaron Judge also revealed that the Yankees' first baseman Anthony Rizzo convinced him to stay in the Bronx with some help from their dogs, Kevin and Penny.

Judge shared:

"Anthony played a big part. He was a free agent, too. He opted out, but he got his contract out of the way, and he said, 'Now we got to we got to get you locked in.' So really, he was calling me every day. He was sending me texts every day. He was working hard. He really did a good job."

Jimmy Falon interrupted, saying:

"But then I think the seal of the deal is, not only are you guys friends, but your dogs are friends."

Judge agreed and said:

"Yeah. He went for my heart, so he went for my little Penny. And his dog, Kevin are the best of friends. I was getting their photos."

Bang on! Rizzo went for Judge's emotions, and evidently, it worked.

Aaron Judge's new deal with the New York Yankees ensures that he will remain the face of the franchise for the foreseeable future.

