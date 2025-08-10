Derek Jeter slips in a subtle Mets jab during Old Timers’ Day video message

Derek Jeter couldn't attend the Yankees Old Timers' Day celebration on Saturday at Yankee Stadium but left a special message for those in attendance. The 77th annual Old Timers Day celebrated the legacy of the 2000 championship team, which beat the New York Mets to complete a historic three-peat. It's the last time any team won the World Series title three times in a row.The former Yankees captain's pre-recorded message was shared on the jumbotron as he addressed his former teammates and friends who were there to make the event memorable. Jeter's message involved a subtle jab at the Mets as well. The five-time World Series champion said:“I am sorry I am not there in person this year,” Jeter said. “But I do want to reach out and say what’s up to my teammates, the 2000 World Series championship team. It is hard to believe it’s been 25 years, 26th time in franchise history, the last team to win three in a row.&quot;Quite frankly, might be the last time you see a team win three in a row, and we beat the Mets on top. And to the Yankee fans, thank you for always being so passionate, energetic, undoubtedly the greatest fans in the world. Hope to see you guys soon.”Derek Jeter was the MVP in that Subway Series matchup that gave Yankees their 26th World Series title. He batted .409 with nine hits, two doubles, two triples, two home runs, three RBIs and six runs scored in the series, which lasted five games.Why Derek Jeter was absent at Yankees Old Timers' Day?Derek Jeter won five World Series titles, but his most notable win was the one against the Mets in 2000 when he hit clutch home runs in Games 4 and 5. So, the former Yankees captain had every business to be there to attend the event.However, according to the Yankees, the all-timer couldn't attend the event due to a prior family commitment. Via Sports Illustrated, Yankees commentator Suzyn Waldman revealed that Jeter was attending his daughter Bella Raine’s birthday party, but Bella doesn't turn eight before Aug. 17.Nonetheless, there are speculations running on the internet that Derek Jeter didn't attend the 25th anniversary of the 2000 World Series title because he didn't want to play in the alumni game, the first of its kind since 2019. However, Yankees senior vice-president of marketing Debbie Tymon told Daily News that it wasn't the case.“I think it was very convenient for people to want to point out Derek didn’t want to play, but Derek doesn’t make these decisions.&quot;Although he couldn't make it for the Old Timers Day, an important tradition celebrating Yankees folklore, he left his footprint on it with a message that would please Yankees fans.