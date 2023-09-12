Since his retirement from MLB in 2016, former Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter has been a busy man. These forays also apparently include some dinner dates with a littany of high-profile guests.

On September 9, Michael Rubin, CEO of Fanatics, the world's largest provider of licensed sports merchandise, posted a picture on X. In the image, several high profile guests were included, such as NFL star Odell Beckham Jr, NBA phenom Kyle Kuzma, and of course, Derek Jeter himself.

"Fun dinner with a great crew" - Michael Rubin

While not much is known about the specifics of the occasion, fans were all over the star-studded crew. Several onlookers took to X to congratulate Rubin on compiling such company for a dinnertime rendezvous.

Kuzma, a small forward for the NBA's Washington Wizards, is a 6-foot-9 NBA superstar. After winning a championship with the LA Lakers in 2022, he was traded to the Wizards. Odell Beckham was a long-time member of the New York Giants, winning three Pro Bowls during his time there.

A first round New York Yankees selection at the 1992 draft, Jeter won the 1996 AL Rookie of the Year Award in 1996 after hitting .314/.370/.430 with 10 home runs and 78 RBIs. The beginning of one of the most esteemed careers in history, Derek Jeter was a three-time World Series champ by the time he turned 27.

Renowned for his offensive abilities and and propensity to get on base, Derek Jeter finally called it quits in 2016, having accrued 3.465 hits and a career average of .310. In 2017, he married model and actress Hannah Jeter, with whom he has three children.

Derek Jeter continues to be a man about town

While his post-retirement forray into Miami Marlins ownership did not quite work out, Jeter continues to be a leading voice in the sports world. He regularly appears as a baseball commentator, and has even golfed with former US President Barack Obama since calling it quits on his storied MLB career.

By including the epic photo, Rubin is solidifying the proverbial whos-who of the sports world. While Jeter may be one of the oldest in the picture, he is far from the least stylish. The masses might not ever know what was spoken about at the well-attended summit of sports minds. However, we can rest assured that whatever the bill came to, Rubin and his associates likely did not have to argue about who would pay.