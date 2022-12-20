New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter was big on keeping his private life under wraps. On a recent show, he spoke about the benefits of remaining silent and not sparking rumors about his personal life during his MLB career.

The former Yankees player appeared on "The Eli Manning Show” and discussed the pros of reducing distractions during his playing career by not adding fuel to the rumor fire.

“A lot of times you’ve got to bite your tongue on a daily basis. With New York, I always felt as though you want to try to limit the distractions, and if you keep adding to a story, it just becomes a distraction for a long period of time. So you address something once — I think there’s a lot of times people have stories out there you know are untrue, but if you do address it, then it just continues to go.”

Jeter is married to model Hannah Davis, who is 16 years younger than the All-Star. He also spoke about gossip pages commenting on the age difference between the two.

“So I think, yeah, you have to bite your tongue in those situations. And then also, you were married younger than I was, so gossip pages know quite a bit on that,” Jeter added.

“I will never say anything bad about the gossip pages, ever. Just on record, I did not say a bad thing about Page Six or the gossip pages. I love all you guys. But yeah, anytime there’s something about your private life that’s not true, you’ve gotta bite your tongue,” Jeter said.

There was a lot of conjecture about Jeter’s personal life when he was a player, but as of now the retired Yankees captain enjoys spending time with his wife Hannah and their three girls.

Derek Jeter: “I don’t bring the game home”

In a 2013 interview with Chris Myers, Jeter spoke about how he balanced his game and personal life.

“I don’t bring the game home. When the game is over, you try to forget about it. You can have bad days. You learn from it, but you move on.”

Derek Jeter played for the Yankees for 20 seasons before being inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2020.

Throughout his illustrious career, Derek Jeter won numerous awards, including 14 All-Star selections, five Gold Glove Awards, and five Silver Slugger Awards.

