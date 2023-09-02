Over the course of his 20 years playing for the Yankees, Derek Jeter ascended from an eager rookie to one of the organization's most well-known players of the modern age.

A star shortstop and five-time World Series champion, Jeter was also thought of as one of the more eligible bachelors in the city of New York. The star was romantically linked to Minka Kelly, Mariah Carey, Jordana Brewster, and Jessica Biel, to name a few.

However, the Hall of Famer finally decided to settle down in July 2016, when he married Hannah Davis, his then girlfriend of four years. Davis, a model in her own right, gave Jeter a sense of stability that had been lacking during his years in the Manhattan limelight.

Now a father of four, Derek Jeter has remained active since retiring after the 2014 season. In addition to appearing on FOX Sports from time to time, Jeter also acquired a minority ownership stake in the Miami Marlins.

"Congrats to Derek and Hannah Jeter on welcoming their third daughter on Thursday, per @PlayersTribune. Girl dad Jeets now has River Rose, Bella Raine (4) and Story Grey (2)" - Talkin' Baseball

While Derek Jeter has definitely shifted his priorities as he has gotten older, some things do not change so easily. Often known for his wit and humor, Hannah recently found herself in the crosshairs of her husband's antics.

In a recent interview with US Weekly, Jeter poked fun at the supposed schism between his own attitude and the attitude of Hannah. According to the 49-year old, his kids remind him of Hannah when they are "“loud and whiny.” but remind him of himself when they are "Quiet, calm, and listening."

The former New York Yankees star amassed 262 career home runs, 1311 RBIs, and retired with a career average of .310. When he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, Hannah and their daughters were there to support their proud father.

"Derek Jeter: My kids remind me of wife Hannah when they’re ‘loud and whiny’" - Page Six

Derek Jeter's trademark humor still goes a long way

While the quip might sound rather insulting to his gorgeous wife, Jeter has always been a joker, and his comments are nothing but another edition of his trademark brand.

Now nearly a decade out of his MLB career, Jeter knows that his baseball days are well behind him. With a new captain at the helm of the Yankees in Aaron Judge, Jeter can focus on continuing to act as the captain of his home.