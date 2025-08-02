  • home icon
"Deserves to be thrown out" - MLB fans erupt as Bryce Harper goes ballistic over controversial check swing call

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Aug 02, 2025 04:23 GMT
Detroit Tigers v Philadelphia Phillies - Source: Getty
MLB fans erupt as Bryce Harper goes ballistic over controversial check swing call - Source: Getty

Philadelphia Phillies star first baseman Bryce Harper has been in the news after his reported disagreement with MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred over a salary cap in a meeting last month.

Bryce Harper was in the news again after the two-time NL MVP was ejected in the seventh inning of Friday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Harper was ejected for his heated reaction over a controversial third strike.

With the game tied 3-3, the Phillies had an opportunity to take the lead with Harper on the plate and two runners in scoring positions. The All-Star infielder seemingly checked his swing on a full count against Will Vest.

However, the umpire called it a strike to the dismay of Harper, who flung his helmet in a heated outburst at third base umpire Vic Carapazza. The Phillies star was ejected for his reaction.

MLB fans reacted to Harper's heated exchange with the umpire.

"Deserved to be thrown out. Harper struck out twice in that at bat," alleged a fan.
"He swung. There was a call earlier in the AB that was bad but this was not a bad call," wrote another fan.

Some fans criticized the umpire for his earlier calls during Harper's at-bat.

"He swung, Harper should follow his own advice," another fan wrote.
"The 0-1 strike that almost hit Bryce’s elbow was crazy," wrote a fan.
"The umpires need a performance review and if so, relegated to Class A ball," vented a fan.

Bryce Harper acknowledges mistake after ejection against Tigers

Despite Bryce Harper's ejection, the Phillies came from behind to win 4-3 against the Tigers. After the game, the Phillies MVP acknowledged his mistake that led to his ejection.

“I left the batter's box walking toward him, so I think it was warranted,” Harper said. “Can't get thrown out in that situation, especially with the ninth inning possibly coming around and my at-bat coming up."

Philadelphia's win in the series opener at Citizens Bank Park saw it jump to the top spot in the National League East as the New York Mets lost 4-3 against the San Francisco Giants, falling 0.5 games behind the Phillies.

