Despite Derek Jeter and Joe DiMaggio, MLB insider ranks Aaron Judge behind only Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig in Yankees history

Aaron Judge is once again enjoying a historic season. That's three out of the last four seasons that he has done something (or in this case, is currently doing something) as good or better than most hitters in baseball history. The non-historic season was cut about 60 games short due to an injury.

He is also quickly rising up the ranks of all-time hitters, making a strong Hall of Fame case as well, and some have called him the best right-handed hitter of all time.

The New York Yankees have a rich history with some of the best players ever, but MLB insider Greg Amsinger claims he's the third-best. Reporter Jon Morosi backed that take on MLB Network.

Morosi believes only two all-time Hall of Fame players stand above Judge in the hierarchy of Yankees players. Judge, already, is being ranked above Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez, Mickey Mantle, Joe DiMaggio, and so many others.

"I agree... Let's talk about the greatest seasons of the greatest players. Make no mistake, right now, Aaron Judge is having the best year of his career... He's even better now than he was when he set the AL home run record... not by a small margin...

"Aaron Judge is on pace to have his third year where his OPS+ is 200 or higher... Joe DiMaggio did it zero times. Mantle did it three, Gehrig did it four, Ruth did it 11... Ruth, Gehrig, Judge sounds right to me."

MLB Hall of Famer warns pitchers about Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge was historically good in 2022. Then, in 2024, he was somehow better by a few key offensive metrics. In 2025, he's been even better than that and is on pace for an astonishing 15-fWAR season.

Pedro Martinez knows what good hitters look like, and he's scared for pitchers having to face him this year. He said on X on Tuesday:

"He's not the same Aaron Judge I saw last year. He has made the adjustments to go to the opposite field and it shows in his average. He's even more dangerous now than he was when he had 60+ homers. He has improved and matured, and looks better!"

Judge did fail to record a hit or walk last night and struck out three times against Dylan Cease, but it was only the second game he's been held off base all season.

