Despite disastrous 2023 record from Padres $256,812,289 roster, Ha-Seong Kim has been MLB’s breakout star

It may come as a surprise to casual fans, but the true star for the San Diego Padres this season has been Korean slugger Ha-Seong Kim. The 27-year-old from Bucheon, South Korea, has been a revelation for the Friars this year, producing all over the field for the club.

"On a team with Fernando Tatis Jr., Xander Bogaerts, Juan Soto, and Manny Machado, Ha-Seong Kim has been the MVP. The biggest bright spot of a brutal season. Cannot wait for the year he’s gonna put up in 2024." - @RyanCohen24

Through 121 games this year, Ha-Seong Kim has produced in every statistical category for San Diego, setting new career highs across the board. The breakout star currently sits with 17 home runs, 4949 RBIs, 28 stolen bases, and a stellar .281 batting average.

Kim's .819 OPS has him second on the Padres roster, behind only superstar Juan Soto. Not only has the Korean star been a force in the lead-off position for the Friars, but he has been a force defensively for the club, spending time at second, third, and shortstop.

The San Diego Padres have a loaded roster, which features the likes of Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr., and Juan Soto, yet the South Korean fan favorite leads the team in batting average. His incredible season has not gone unnoticed by fans, who have fallen in love with not only Kim's production but his personality as well.

"The legend of Ha-Seong Kim grows: First Padre to ever hit a grand slam, double and steal a bag in a game." - @sdutSanders

Ha-Seong Kim's progression over his short MLB career has been something to behold

After starring for the Nexen Heroes in the KBO, South Korea's premier baseball league, Kim and the San Diego Padres reached a four-year, $28 million deal agreement with a mutual option for 2025.

While he was projected to play a pivotal role with the club, Kim endured a slow start to his MLB career. In his first season in North America, Kim struggled mightily, finishing the year with a .202 batting average with only eight home runs and 34 RBIs. Since then, the Padres' lead-off man has only gotten stronger every season.

"Ha-Seong Kim's progression has been a beautiful thing to watch" - @TalkingFriars

While San Diego's $256,812,289 roster continues to push for a postseason berth, it's Kim and his $7 million contract that may be the most important player moving forward.