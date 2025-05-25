Despite fielding flaws, $15M Diamondbacks star linked to Yankees by analyst

Eugenio Suarez is enjoying a good season at the plate and his name is already coming up in the trade rumors. The Arizona Diamondbacks are also reportedly willing to hear trade ideas, given they have up-and-coming prospects ready to fill in at his position in the infield.
Among the many teams who could use his services, the Yankees present a good option, considering the injury to Oswaldo Cabrera, who may not return this season. The Yankees have been long in search of consistent production from the hot corner and Suarez, who carries a $15 million salary (per Spotrac), fits in perfectly, according to analyst Derek Levandowski.
On Saturday, on Pinstripe Territory discussing the trade targets, Levandowski acknowledged Suarez's defensive shortcomings, but said he will be a good addition to the Bronx Bombers if the Yankees come to think of it. The analyst said (10:50 onwards):
"He is not a good fielder. He is not a good base runner. But what the man can do is destroy baseballs. He's got 14 home runs this year, hitting .221.
"Last year, he hit .256 with 30 homers. You see the hard-hit percentage and the barrel percentage — all fantastic. He does strike out. Walks are about league average. Fielding — just — he's not a fielder. But he plays third base."
He continued:
"Word around the campfire is that the Diamondbacks are willing to listen on him. They have some prospects that can fill in, and they are certainly willing to listen. And they want to get better on defense as well."
Yankees potential trade target Eugenio Suarez enters history books with four homer night
Earlier in April, Eugenio Suarez did what no other hitter has done since 2017 which is to hit four home runs in a single game. In the game against the Atlanta Braves, Surarez went deep four times in all four of his at-bats.
This way, he became only the 19th player in MLB history to have a four-homer night. In 2017, JD Martinez exploded the very same way against the Dodgers while representing the D-Backs.
"I never thought in my life that I'd be able to hit four home runs in a game," Suárez told reporters following that game. "To be honest, it feels great. It feels great."
The moment filled him with gratitude, as he said:
"I just want to thank God for this opportunity. It's very special for me, to be able to do that here in Arizona, do it for my team, do it for my family. They watch me every single day. They support me, my teammates. And that's awesome."
Whether the Diamondbacks part ways with him and if the Yankees can give a good offer for his services, he could soon be seen in pinstripes after the trade deadline.