Despite fielding flaws, $15M Diamondbacks star linked to Yankees by analyst

Eugenio Suarez is enjoying a good season at the plate and his name is already coming up in the trade rumors. The Arizona Diamondbacks are also reportedly willing to hear trade ideas, given they have up-and-coming prospects ready to fill in at his position in the infield.

Among the many teams who could use his services, the Yankees present a good option, considering the injury to Oswaldo Cabrera, who may not return this season. The Yankees have been long in search of consistent production from the hot corner and Suarez, who carries a $15 million salary (per Spotrac), fits in perfectly, according to analyst Derek Levandowski.

On Saturday, on Pinstripe Territory discussing the trade targets, Levandowski acknowledged Suarez's defensive shortcomings, but said he will be a good addition to the Bronx Bombers if the Yankees come to think of it. The analyst said (10:50 onwards):

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He is not a good fielder. He is not a good base runner. But what the man can do is destroy baseballs. He's got 14 home runs this year, hitting .221.

Trending

"Last year, he hit .256 with 30 homers. You see the hard-hit percentage and the barrel percentage — all fantastic. He does strike out. Walks are about league average. Fielding — just — he's not a fielder. But he plays third base."

He continued:

"Word around the campfire is that the Diamondbacks are willing to listen on him. They have some prospects that can fill in, and they are certainly willing to listen. And they want to get better on defense as well."

Yankees potential trade target Eugenio Suarez enters history books with four homer night

Earlier in April, Eugenio Suarez did what no other hitter has done since 2017 which is to hit four home runs in a single game. In the game against the Atlanta Braves, Surarez went deep four times in all four of his at-bats.

Expand Tweet

This way, he became only the 19th player in MLB history to have a four-homer night. In 2017, JD Martinez exploded the very same way against the Dodgers while representing the D-Backs.

"I never thought in my life that I'd be able to hit four home runs in a game," Suárez told reporters following that game. "To be honest, it feels great. It feels great."

The moment filled him with gratitude, as he said:

"I just want to thank God for this opportunity. It's very special for me, to be able to do that here in Arizona, do it for my team, do it for my family. They watch me every single day. They support me, my teammates. And that's awesome."

Whether the Diamondbacks part ways with him and if the Yankees can give a good offer for his services, he could soon be seen in pinstripes after the trade deadline.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More