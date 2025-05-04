  • home icon
  • Despite losing Triston Casas, 3 standouts keep sportscaster's optimism alive for Red Sox

Despite losing Triston Casas, 3 standouts keep sportscaster's optimism alive for Red Sox

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified May 04, 2025 04:36 GMT
MLB: APR 29 Red Sox at Blue Jays - Source: Getty
Despite losing Triston Casas, 3 standouts keep sportscaster's optimism alive for Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox received an update on Triston Casas after the first baseman injured his knee on Friday. The infielder is set to miss the rest of the season after the Red Sox revealed Casas suffered a left patellar tendon rupture on Saturday.

It was a big setback for the infielder, who played only 63 games last season due to a ribcage injury. Casas will likely undergo surgery later this season, potentially ruling him out for the season.

While Boston would be without Casas for the remainder of 2025, MLB sportscaster Jeff Joyce remained optimistic about the American League East team's season.

Joyce, on MLB Network Radio, alluded to the form of Jarren Duran, Rafael Devers, and Alex Bregman, sharing optimism on the offensive end for the Red Sox. He said:

"The good news for them is the three guys at the top of the lineup are hot right now; Duran, Devers, and Bregman. Bregman's been playing well all year, but Duran's playing with his hair on fire again and Devers is smashing the ball right now. So that so the lineup is pretty good."
However, Joyce said the team needs to figure out an option for first base with Boston ruling out a move for Devers to first base dater Casas' injury.

"They mix and match with other guys, but first base is a spot that they clearly need to figure out," Joyce said. "First base isn't really a spot where they have a ton of guys."
Red Sox manager Alex Cora hopes for Triston Casas' strong return

Although Triston Casas didn't have the best start to the 2025 MLB season, Red Sox manager Alex Cora said the first baseman has worked hard in the offseason and was going to feature heavily for the team.

“This kid works so hard to post, to have big seasons and all that, and he did an outstanding job in the offseason to put himself in that situation,” Cora said.
“It didn't start the way he wanted to, but he was going to play, and play a lot, and now we’ve just got to focus on rehab after the surgery, and hopefully get him back stronger than ever and ready to go next year.”

The Red Sox are likely to stick with Romy Gonzalez, who played first base on Saturday. They might explore the option of promoting Abraham Toro, who was added to the roster to replace the injured first baseman.

Chaitanya Prakash

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
