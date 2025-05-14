Despite Max Clark's impressive High-A performances, Tigers president reveals reason for delaying No. 1 prospect's promotion

The Detroit Tigers are doing just fine and they are yet to make a big decision on whether to promote their No. 1 prospect, Max Clark, into the majors. Clark, who was picked third overall in 2023, is doing well playing for the High-A West Michigan Whitecaps.

Ad

He is hitting .317/.450/.433 with two home runs and 21 RBIs with four stolen bases in 27 games. But despite the eye-popping numbers and consistent impact, Tigers President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris is preaching patience.

During his appearance on "The Show," hosted by Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman, Harris explained the organization’s approach to Clark’s development and why the 20-year-old phenom isn’t being fast-tracked just yet.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He's done everything we've wanted him to do at West Michigan, but I do think we have to place an emphasis on reps," Harris said (35:15 onwards).

Ad

Trending

"We have to place an emphasis on seeing different types of pitching because it only gets harder as you climb the system. Pitching has never been better than it is right now in the big leagues."

Harris emphasized the situation remains the same for all the prospects and they don't want to change anything to their active major league roster since they are producing results.

Ad

"So, we’re going to take our time developing all these guys," Harris added. "Whether it’s Max Clark, Kevin McGonigle, Tyron Lorenzo, Bryce Rainer, or Hao-Yu Lee—we just have a lot of impact position players coming.

"We think the present is certainly healthy right now if you look at the standings and our record, and we think the future is even brighter in this organization because we’ve got a lot of guys coming."

Ad

Ad

Scott Harris spoke highly of Max Clark hitting well in minors

Max Clark has been nothing short of dominant at High-A West Michigan. With an on-base percentage approaching .500 and a growing list of highlight-reel plays in center field, the Detroit Tigers’ top prospect is turning heads across baseball.

Scott Harris shared his perspective on Clark, noting the things he doing well at the plate.

Ad

"He’s hitting the ball really hard, he's making excellent swing decisions at the plate, and he's impacting the game on the bases and in center field," Harris added.

"We took him because he's a left-handed hitter with a plus hit tool, real on-base skills, power potential, and the ability to be an elite center fielder. We've seen all of those skills already. He's still really young—I know we've been talking about this guy for a long time, but he’s still really young."

The Tigers are first in the AL Central standings, boasting a 28-15 record. Currently in their series against the Boston Red Sox, they have won the first two games with their offense scoring 24 runs in that span. As such, the team doesn't have a good reason to change someone in the lineup and give Clark his bite at the majors.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More