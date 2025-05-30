Despite roster challenges, Red Sox executive reveals why Roman Anthony’s MLB debut is being delayed

The Boston Red Sox's farm system is stacked with talented players who are knocking on the door of a major league call-up. While Boston has promoted two talented prospects this year, MLB’s No. 1 prospect, Roman Anthony, continues to wait his turn.

Roman Anthony is producing at a high level, slashing .318/.450/.528 with eight home runs and 23 RBI for Triple-A Worcester in 176 at-bats. However, despite his eye-catching numbers and Red Sox's injury concerns, Anthony has failed to make the 40-man roster.

While the Red Sox promoted Marcelo Mayer this month after third baseman Alex Bregman's injury, Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow addressed why Anthony has not made it to the MLB yet.

“We want to make sure when he comes up, not only is he ready, but there’s a runway for him to play," Breslow said on The Greg Hill Show. "You don’t wanna bring up a 21-year-old and have him play sporadically; he needs to be in the lineup every day.”

One of the biggest challenges for Boston is the loaded outfield that features Jarren Duran in left field, Ceddanne Rafaela in center, and Wilyer Abreu in right. It would be hard to guarantee a starting role for Anthony with the aforementioned players in the lineup.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, Breslow is aware of the fans and people in his organization demanding Roman Anthony's promotion. However, Breslow wants to make a "rational" decision.

“You try to make these decisions as unemotionally as possible,” Breslow said per Passan's report.

Roman Anthony knocking down the door, per Red Sox manager

Craig Breslow acknowledges MLB's top prospect's efficiency, but he doesn't want to throw Roman Anthony in a tough situation, especially with the team losing five on the trot.

"We also have to be mindful of the environment that Roman would be coming into and the pressure we could be putting on a 21-year-old in the midst of a losing streak to come up and save the team," Breslow said. "Roman's time is coming. I don't think there is any question about that. We have to figure out what is best for the organization and what is best for him."

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Anthony is not just knocking on the door but "knocking it down," with his performances for Triple-A Worcester. An everyday spot or not, the fans want Anthony in the lineup sooner rather than later.

