Despite ties to steroid abuse, Juan Soto's agent argues for Barry Bonds, Alex Rodriguez's Cooperstown induction

Scott Boras shared his point of view regarding the inclusion of baseball stars that have been embroiled in PED controversies during their playing days, such as Barry Bonds and Alex Rodriguez to the Hall of Fame. Boras — who currently represents the $785 million-worth superstar Juan Soto, gave insights as to how players with prior steroid use scandals should be judged.

Boras stated that players in the era of Barry Bonds should have been given more leeway and consideration, given that they didn't have prior knowledge of the fine print when it comes to substance use.

"The integrity of the game is very important to me, and I'm about notice. The group of players that didn't have notice of the rules, to me are treated differently than those who did have. Barry Bonds, in my mind, is a player that did not have specific notice," said Boras. (3:34-3:54)

The 72-year-old further doubled down on his claim on the most recent episode of the titular "In Depth with Graham Besinger" show. Boras stated that a player like Bonds should undoubtedly be elected to the Hall with the pretense of the latter not being given a notice on the do's and dont's of the game. He even cited baseball great Pete Rose's situation to that of the Giants legend as two separate entities.

"I think that Bonds should be admitted to the Hall of Fame. [For example] Pete Rose had notice that gambling was not permitted." (3:54-4:12)

Meanwhile, when asked about Alex Rodriguez's induction to the Hall, Boras provided a more cautious answer. The super agent requested for a more holistic approach when it came to players of Rodriguez's era to that of the Giants icon.

"Again, when you're talking about those players who did have notice, you have to look at the totality of those circumstances. [They are] a different group of players ... I think the people who are making the decision [to induct players], have to take that class, and consider the totality of the information." (4:50-5:45)

Giants' infielder joins Barry Bonds in history books

San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is having a career year for the squad. The 33-year-old is batting .257 with ten home runs and 42 RBI in just 49 games so far.

Per baseball statistician Sarah Langs, Flores is the first Giants player since Barry Bonds to record at least 40 RBI in the first 45 games of the season — a feat that hasn't been done since 2001. If Flores continues with his hot streak, he might just earn a nod for this year's All-Star game.

